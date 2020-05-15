Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petrofac warns of project delays on COVID-19, lower oil prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:19am EDT

Petrofac Ltd on Friday warned of delays in new projects until 2021 due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions as well as lower oil prices and said it was taking steps to conserve cash.

The crash in oil prices has pushed producers across the globe to review spending and cut costs, as the outlook for oil and gas demand and supply remains uncertain.

Last month, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) terminated $1.65-billion worth of contracts awarded to Petrofac's Emirati unit for the Dalma gas development project.

Government-enforced lockdowns have caused material delays in construction activity, which will not recover in 2020, but clients have been extending contracts, with $500 million of new orders secured year to date, the company said.

Petrofac said it expected to reduce overhead and project support costs by at least $125 million in 2020 and by up to $200 million in 2021 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

The company also added that the suspension of final 2019 dividend payout and a reduction in capital investment has conserved about $145 million of its cash flow.

The oilfield services provider is cutting jobs by 20% as it seeks to cope with plunging oil prices, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.77% 32.22 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
PETROFAC LIMITED 2.89% 165.3354 Delayed Quote.-57.74%
WTI 2.46% 28.681 Delayed Quote.-57.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:26aALSTOM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:25aNTT DOCOMO : Announces New Management Team
PU
03:24aMULTICONSULT : Change in reporting segment structure 2020
AQ
03:23aKOREAN AIR LINES : says first-quarter operating loss $67 million as virus hits industry
RE
03:23aRoyal Mail's CEO Rico Back steps down
RE
03:23aNKT A/S : Registration of share capital increase of 4,951,106 new shares completed
AQ
03:20aEKF DIAGNOSTICS : Update on trading and COVID-19 related manufacturing contract
PU
03:20aGDP Preliminary Estimate - 1st quarter of 2020
PU
03:20aMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Liquidity Coverage Ratio for the Fourth Quarter of FY2019 (PDF/80KB)
PU
03:20aPress Release on the Issue of Turkish Lira 100 Banknotes of E9 Series, Version IV (2020-28)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Pompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic ind..
3Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
4WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
5VARTA AG : VARTA : makes positive start to new fiscal year 2020 with sharp increases in revenue and EBITDA &nd..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group