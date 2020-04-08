Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petrokemija dd : Notice of a Supervisory Board Meeting - 4/8/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 03:33am EDT

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Petrokemija PLC hereby notifies that on 07 April 2020 the Company's Supervisory Board meeting was held, in which the Supervisory Board approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 with an Independent Auditor's Report. Supervisory Board also considered the Company's Report for the Business Year 2019 and had no objections to the submitted report.
The audited annual financial statements were published on the website of Zagreb Stock Exchange and on the Company's website, and were delivered to the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency and HINA.

Disclaimer

Petrokemija dd published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 07:32:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aMORI TRUST SOGO REIT : Notice of New Loans
PU
03:51aPEUGEOT : French carmaker PSA sets up fund for staff and new health check measures
RE
03:48aTESCO : Preliminary Results 2019/20 Presentations
PU
03:46aNEXAM CHEMICAL PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting in Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ)
AQ
03:45aSTARBUCKS : Trains full on first day of Japan's coronavirus emergency, but some shops shut
RE
03:45aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:44aGROUPE PSA : Signature of a Social Solidarity Agreement, Protecting the Health of Employees and the Company
BU
03:38aPEUGEOT : Signature of a social solidarity agreement, protecting the health of employees and the company
PU
03:38aMAILUP S P A : Notice of call of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
03:37aCISCO : set to acquire Fluidmesh Networks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2ESSITY AB (PUBL) : PULP FRICTION: Border jams delay supply of toilet paper's only ingredient
3U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
5Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group