Petrokemija dd : Notice of a Supervisory Board Meeting - 4/8/2020

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Petrokemija PLC hereby notifies that on 07 April 2020 the Company's Supervisory Board meeting was held, in which the Supervisory Board approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 with an Independent Auditor's Report. Supervisory Board also considered the Company's Report for the Business Year 2019 and had no objections to the submitted report.

The audited annual financial statements were published on the website of Zagreb Stock Exchange and on the Company's website, and were delivered to the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency and HINA.

