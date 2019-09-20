Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:42am EDT
Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea

We have given Equinor Energy (Equinor) consent to drill an exploration well for CO2 verification in block 31/5 in the North Sea.

Published: 20 September 2019
  • Exploration drilling

Well 31/5-7 belongs to exploitation licence E001, for which Equinor is the operator.

The area in E001 is to be used for CO2 injection and storage. This is the first exploitation licence to be awarded on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Find out more here: https://www.npd.no/en/facts/news/general-news/2019/Award-of-exploitation-permit-for-CO2-storage/

Well 31/5-7, known as 'Eon', aims to verify whether subsea strata can be used for CO2 injection and storage.

The well is to be drilled in the area west of the Troll field in the North Sea.

The geographical coordinates are:

  • 60° 34' 35.14' N
  • 03° 26' 36.13' E

Water depth at the site is 307 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in mid-October 2019. The drilling operations are expected to last around 79 days.

The well is to be drilled by West Hercules, a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility built in South Korea in 2008. It is owned and operated by North Atlantic Management AS.

We issued West Hercules with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) on 21 December 2012.

Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 34 77
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : NMB Bank Partner to Support More Trade in Nepal
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : and Norinchukin Bank Raise Awareness for Food Loss and Waste
PU
03:54aJapanese MOF, BOJ, FSA officials meet to discuss markets
RE
03:51aJapan economy minister says would welcome Britain to TPP
RE
03:47aPetronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks
RE
03:42aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea
PU
03:42aGoogle to invest 3 billion euros in European data centers
RE
03:37aCambodia, faced with losing European trade status, raises textile workers' wages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group