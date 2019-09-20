Petroleum Safety Authority Norway : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea

We have given Equinor Energy (Equinor) consent to drill an exploration well for CO2 verification in block 31/5 in the North Sea.

Published: 20 September 2019

Well 31/5-7 belongs to exploitation licence E001, for which Equinor is the operator.

The area in E001 is to be used for CO 2 injection and storage. This is the first exploitation licence to be awarded on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Find out more here: https://www.npd.no/en/facts/news/general-news/2019/Award-of-exploitation-permit-for-CO2-storage/

Well 31/5-7, known as 'Eon', aims to verify whether subsea strata can be used for CO 2 injection and storage.

The well is to be drilled in the area west of the Troll field in the North Sea.

The geographical coordinates are:

60° 34' 35.14' N

03° 26' 36.13' E

Water depth at the site is 307 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in mid-October 2019. The drilling operations are expected to last around 79 days.

The well is to be drilled by West Hercules, a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility built in South Korea in 2008. It is owned and operated by North Atlantic Management AS.

We issued West Hercules with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) on 21 December 2012.