Petroleum Safety Authority Norway : Equinor - Snøhvit and Hammerfest LNG - Operation and maintenance

Equinor - Snøhvit and Hammerfest LNG - Operation and maintenance
We have carried out an audit of Equinor and its operation and maintenance of pipelines, subsea facilities and onshore installation at Snøhvit and Hammerfest LNG.
Published: 27 September 2019
Structural safety
Risk management
Maintenance management
From 27 to 29 August 2019, we carried out an audit of Equinor and its operation and maintenance of Snøhvit and Hammerfest LNG.
Objective
The objective of the audit was to follow up operation of the pipelines and subsea facilities that are an integral part of the onshore installation at Melkøya. We also wanted to examine whether Equinor has an operating model of sufficient capacity to handle normal operational and maintenance tasks in addition to any unforeseen tasks and that the operating model meets the company's own and the regulatory requirements. The company's own follow-up and how control of its own activities is implemented were also key topics.
Result
The audit identified non-conformities relating to:
Maintenance management
Maintenance strategy
Barrier management
The audit identified one improvement point relating to planning and manning.
What happens now?
Equinor has been given a deadline of 18 October 2019 to report on how the non-conformities and improvement point will be addressed.
Additional information is not available in English
Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 34 77
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no
