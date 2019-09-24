Petrolina Public : Racing Team participates in Cyprus Rally 2019 with 6 crews

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Petrolina Racing Team participates in Cyprus Rally 2019

with 6 crews

Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd

Petrolina's dynamic presence in motorsport continues in September, with six Petrolina Racing Team crews participating in the Cyprus Rally 2019. The Cyprus Rally 2019 will be held between 27-29 September, and will be based in Nicosia, beginning and finishing at the Finikoudes coastal front in Larnaca.

The Cyprus Rally 2019 counts as the fifth round of

the Cyprus Rally Championship, while it will also count as the seventh round of this year's European Championship, with only one race left before the end of the season. At the same time, the fourth round of the Middle East Rally Championship will be held over the course of this year's Cyprus rally, making

it the only rally in the world that is part of two International Automobile Federation regional leagues.

Petrolina's Racing Team will participate in the Cyprus Rally 2019 with the following racing crews:

Simos Galatariotis - Antonis Ioannou, driving a Skoda Fabia R5

Antonis Ioannou, driving a Skoda Fabia R5 Panagiotis Yiangou - Panagiotis Kyriakou, driving a Hyundai i20 R5

Panagiotis Kyriakou, driving a Hyundai i20 R5 Christos Dimosthenous - Constantinos Pavlou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X R4

Constantinos Pavlou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X R4 Costas Laos - Michalis Stylianou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX

Michalis Stylianou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX Yiangos Yiangou - Doros Evangelou, driving a Subaru Impreza STi N12

Doros Evangelou, driving a Subaru Impreza STi N12 Litsa Jaggou - Katerina Municipality, driving a Subaru Impreza STi N12

Petrolina supports motorsport, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, in which initiatives that promote sports and sporting ideals hold a significant position.

Petrolina wishes every success to all participating crews.

For more information visit the Cyprus Rally website: www.cyprusrally.com.cy

Photo: S&M PICS.

1 Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd