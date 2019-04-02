Log in
News : Companies
Petrolina: Special offers on Eni lubricants

04/02/2019 | 01:27am EDT

Special prices on premium Eni lubricants are offered by PETROLINA, in collaboration with the Italian multinational Eni.
By purchasing Petrolina Platinum+ automotive fuel valued at €20 and over in a single transaction from Petrolina, Agip and Eni stations participating in the promotion, a voucher will be given which will offer the following:

Special prices for the purchase or/and oil change for the four following lubricants, in packages of 1 litre or/and 4 litres: a) eni i-Base 15W-40 / €3,30 per litre, b) eni i-Sint 10W-40 / €3,50 per litre, c) eni i-Sint 5W-30 / €6,20 per litre and d) eni i-Ride Scooter 2T / €5,50 per litre.

Petrolina has been the authorised representative of Eni lubricants in Cyprus for over 40 years. The promotion starts on the 2nd of April and it will run for approximately 4 weeks.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS
1. The promotion is organised and conducted by Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd (the 'Company').

2. The right to participate in the promotion is reserved to all persons who have purchased Petrolina Platinum+ automotive fuel valued €20 and over in a single transaction from any Petrolina, Agip and Eni petrol station participating in this promotion (the 'Promotion Participation').

3. For usual car types, only one voucher shall be offered for each Promotion Participation with a value of €20 and above. For buses and lorries, only one voucher shall be offered for each Promotion Participation with a value of €100 and above. Multiple purchases from the same station on the same day may be treated at the discretion of the Company as a single transaction.

4. In the event of a Promotion Participation via an Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT), the Voucher can be acquired during working hours of the station where the purchase was made, upon presentation of the respective receipt.

5. Every voucher which is used and delivered lawfully and in accordance with the terms of this promotion, offers the following special prices for the purchase or/and oil change only for the following four vehicle lubricants and packages of 1 litre or/and 4 litres from any Petrolina, Agip and Eni petrol stations participating in the promotion:
a) eni i-Base 15W-40/€3,30 per litre, b) eni i-Sint 10W-40/€3,50 per litre, c) eni i-Sint 5W-30/€6,20 per litre, d) eni i-Ride Scooter 2T/€5,50 per litre.

6. Offer is valid for purchases or/and oil change without additional charge, from 1 up to 6 litres for usual cars/vans, from 1 up to 12 litres for lorries and 1 litre for motorcycles.

7. The Voucher is not exchangeable with cash and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount.

8. The promotion ends on 30 April, 2019 or until supplies of Vouchers are exhausted and may be terminated or the terms amended without prior notice and the Company will not assume any responsibility.

9. The vouchers can be redeemed until 31 May 2019 or until stock lasts. After this date, the vouchers are invalid, cannot be redeemed and they have no value.

10. The Company will process your personal data (name and mobile phone number) for the exclusive purpose of conducting the promotion described in these terms and conditions. Your personal data will not be disclosed to any third parties and will be deleted within thirty (30) days from the ﬁnal redemption date of the vouchers. For further information regarding the protection of your personal data you may contact the Company's Data Protection Ofﬁcer at 24 848 000 or via email at DataProtection@petrolina.com.cy.You may also read our privacy policy which is available on our website, www.petrolina.com.cy.

11. Participation in the promotion constitutes unconditional acceptance of all terms and conditions.

Disclaimer

Petrolina Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 05:26:12 UTC
