Petron : 10 04 18 - Board Lot as of September 30, 2018

10/04/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended

Sep 30, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol

Last Trading

Date

Last Closing

Price

Number of Shares per

Board Lot

Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least

One Board Lot

PCOR

Sep 28, 2018

8.69

100

143,429

PRF2A

Sep 27, 2018

1,000.00

5

48

PRF2B

Sep 28, 2018

1,047.00

5

31

Other Relevant Information

The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio

Designation

Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:07:03 UTC
