Petron : 10 04 18 - Board Lot as of September 30, 2018

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Petron Corporation
PCOR
PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders
Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
For the month ended
|
Sep 30, 2018
Details
|
Stock Symbol
|
Last Trading
Date
|
Last Closing
Price
|
Number of Shares per
Board Lot
|
Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least
One Board Lot
|
PCOR
|
Sep 28, 2018
|
8.69
|
100
|
143,429
|
PRF2A
|
Sep 27, 2018
|
1,000.00
|
5
|
48
|
PRF2B
|
Sep 28, 2018
|
1,047.00
|
5
|
31
Other Relevant Information
The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
|
Designation
|
Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Petron Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 11:07:03 UTC