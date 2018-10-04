Petron : 10 04 18 - Board Lot as of September 30, 2018

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended Sep 30, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol Last Trading Date Last Closing Price Number of Shares per Board Lot Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least One Board Lot PCOR Sep 28, 2018 8.69 100 143,429 PRF2A Sep 27, 2018 1,000.00 5 48 PRF2B Sep 28, 2018 1,047.00 5 31

Other Relevant Information

The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.

