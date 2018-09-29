Log in
Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd : FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO SEPTEMBER 30 2018

09/29/2018 | 10:37am CEST

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. FROM SEPTEMBER 1 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

FUEL PRODUCTS

PRICE

PETRON BLAZE 97 EURO 4M

RM2.65

PETRON BLAZE 95

RM2.20

PETRON TURBO DIESEL EURO 5M

RM2.28

PETRON DIESELMAX

RM2.18

Note:

PETRON BLAZE 100 EURO 4M

RM3.10

Last revision on April 5, 2018

Disclaimer

Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 08:36:01 UTC
