Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd : FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON AUGUST 30 2018

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON AUGUST 30, 2018
|
FUEL PRODUCTS
|
PRICE
|
PETRON BLAZE 97 EURO 4M
|
RM2.69
|
PETRON BLAZE 95
|
RM2.20
|
PETRON TURBO DIESEL EURO 5M
|
RM2.28
|
PETRON DIESELMAX
|
RM2.18
Note:
PETRON BLAZE 100 EURO 4M
RM3.10
Last revision on April 5, 2018
Disclaimer
Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:56:03 UTC