Petron assures steady fuel supply amid Covid-19 crisis

Petron Corporation has assured consumers of continuous supply of its petroleum products as the entire nation steps up its fight against Covid-19.

Petron President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said that the company will also make sure that there is enough fuel especially for vital industries to keep the economy running.

'So far, our entire supply chain is working overtime to ensure that enough products are produced at our refinery. Vessels are continuously loaded so that our terminals are filled, and tank truck operations remain consistent. We are also trying our best to keep as many of our stations open and filled as possible while putting the safety and well-being of our employees first,' Ang said.

Petron is the Philippines' largest refiner providing nearly 30% of the country's petroleum requirements through its 180,000 barrel-per-day Bataan refinery, 30 terminals, and over 2,400 stations nationwide.

'Let me reiterate that there is no need to panic. We will step up and we will get through this together. In these critical times, rest assured that basic necessities will be delivered and our brave frontliners will reach their destinations,' added Ang.

He emphasized that the health and safety of its people remain its top priority. Petron has widely implemented a work-from-home set-up for its Luzon-based offices. Meanwhile, those working on the frontline - its office-based skeletal force, service station personnel, tank truck drivers and helpers - are guided by the necessary protocols to ensure their health and safety.

The oil industry is among those granted exemption by the government from the Luzon-wide Community Quarantine. At this point, Petron has fully activated its Business Continuity Plan, taking into consideration all possible scenarios.