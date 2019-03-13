Log in
Petronas moves floating LNG facility to new location off Sabah

03/13/2019 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Petronas logo is seen at one of its petrol outlets in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd said on Wednesday it had relocated its floating liquefied natural gas facility to the eastern state of Sabah, nearly two years after it began operations.

The Petronas FLNG (PFLNG) Satu is now moored in the Kebabangan cluster field, some 90 km northwest of the state's capital city of Kota Kinabalu, the company said.

The facility was previously moored in the Kumang cluster field off the coast of Bintulu in neighbouring Sarawak, where it began the world's first LNG production from a floating platform in 2017.

"Petronas has delivered 19 successful cargoes since the commissioning of PFLNG Satu and we are confident that this success continues in Sabah waters as well," Mohd Anuar Taib, Petronas executive vice-president and upstream chief executive, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

