Petronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks

The vigilance on security from Petronas, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Bhd, comes as a $27 billion refinery and petrochemical project jointly built with Saudi Arabia nears the start of commercial operations this year.

In a statement, Petronas said second-quarter profit after tax rose to 14.7 billion ringgit ($3.52 billion), up from 13.6 billion ringgit in the same period last year. The increase was boosted by foreign exchange fluctuations, but was partially offset by higher product costs.

Revenue fell marginally to 59.1 billion ringgit from 59.2 billion ringgit, mainly due to lower average sale prices for petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company said the oil and gas market was expected to remain volatile in the second half of 2019, amid the protracted trade war between the United States and China, sluggish oil demand and a slowing global economy.

"These prevailing uncertainties are expected to pose challenges to the overall year-end performance of the Petronas Group," it said in a statement.

Petronas said work at its Saudi-partnered refinery and petrochemical project, the Pengerang Integrated Complex in the southern state of Johor, was 99.7% completed as of June 30. It was hit by a fire in April.

Last weekend's drone and missile attack on Saudi facilities has dominated the oil market's attention all week.

"Drone attack is an escalating risk," Petronas's president and chief executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama. "I think we are familiarising ourselves with the technology."

For the first half of the year, Petronas' total oil production volume rose 1.4% from the same period last year. Sales of LNG were up 5%, the firm said.

