Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Petronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Petronas logo at their office in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state-owned energy giant Petronas said on Friday its second-quarter profit jumped 8%, boosted by currency fluctuations, but warned of oil price volatility for the rest of the year and said it would beef up security at plants after attacks on a Saudi hub last weekend.

The vigilance on security from Petronas, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Bhd, comes as a $27 billion refinery and petrochemical project jointly built with Saudi Arabia nears the start of commercial operations this year.

In a statement, Petronas said second-quarter profit after tax rose to 14.7 billion ringgit ($3.52 billion), up from 13.6 billion ringgit in the same period last year. The increase was boosted by foreign exchange fluctuations, but was partially offset by higher product costs.

Revenue fell marginally to 59.1 billion ringgit from 59.2 billion ringgit, mainly due to lower average sale prices for petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company said the oil and gas market was expected to remain volatile in the second half of 2019, amid the protracted trade war between the United States and China, sluggish oil demand and a slowing global economy.

"These prevailing uncertainties are expected to pose challenges to the overall year-end performance of the Petronas Group," it said in a statement.

Petronas said work at its Saudi-partnered refinery and petrochemical project, the Pengerang Integrated Complex in the southern state of Johor, was 99.7% completed as of June 30. It was hit by a fire in April.

Last weekend's drone and missile attack on Saudi facilities has dominated the oil market's attention all week.

"Drone attack is an escalating risk," Petronas's president and chief executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama. "I think we are familiarising ourselves with the technology."

For the first half of the year, Petronas' total oil production volume rose 1.4% from the same period last year. Sales of LNG were up 5%, the firm said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Rozanna Latiff and A. Ananthalakshmi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.06% 64.95 Delayed Quote.25.71%
WTI 0.07% 58.83 Delayed Quote.36.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : and Norinchukin Bank Raise Awareness for Food Loss and Waste
PU
03:54aJapanese MOF, BOJ, FSA officials meet to discuss markets
RE
03:51aJapan economy minister says would welcome Britain to TPP
RE
03:47aPetronas second-quarter profit grows 8%, to step up security after Saudi attacks
RE
03:42aPETROLEUM SAFETY AUTHORITY NORWAY : Equinor - Consent for drilling in the North Sea
PU
03:42aGoogle to invest 3 billion euros in European data centers
RE
03:37aCambodia, faced with losing European trade status, raises textile workers' wages
RE
03:36aSouth Africa's rand firms on economic stimulus, easing trade tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group