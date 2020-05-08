Petropars, NIDC Sign Cooperation MOU

According to Petropars, the MOU was signed by Hamid Reza Masoudi, CEO of Petropars Group, and Seyed Abdullah Mousavi, CEO of the NIDC.

Accordingly, the two sides stressed the need to provide conditions for cooperation in the implementation of future petroleum projects.

Having implemented various projects in the field of oil, gas and petrochemicals, Petropars, an Iranian exploration and production company, has a massive capacity to use the services of Iranian contractors in order to strengthen domestic companies.

The National Iranian Drilling Company, on the other hand, while enjoying 75 land and offshore drilling rigs, has the largest fleet of drilling machinery and equipment that can provide the drilling services required for Iranian oil companies.