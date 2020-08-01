Petroperu resumes pipeline operations after coronavirus-related halt

LIMA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Peruvian state energy firm Petroperú
has restarted its pipeline operation "under strict security
protocols" after it was halted in late April as a preventive
measure against the coronavirus epidemic, the company said in a
statement on Saturday.
Petroperú said that before restarting the pumping of crude
from the country's jungle inland to the north coast, all workers
were subjected to medical controls and tests to rule out
COVID-19 infections.
The Andean nation has recorded 414,735 confirmed cases of
the virus, putting it third behind Brazil and Mexico in terms of
infections in Latin America.
The oil company is in the process of an expansion, with an
estimated investment of $4.7 billion to raise the processing
capacity of its Talara refinery to 95,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of crude oil from the current 65,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan
Editing by Paul Simao)