Petroperu resumes pipeline operations after coronavirus-related halt

LIMA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Peruvian state energy firm Petroperú has restarted its pipeline operation "under strict security protocols" after it was halted in late April as a preventive measure against the coronavirus epidemic, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Petroperú said that before restarting the pumping of crude from the country's jungle inland to the north coast, all workers were subjected to medical controls and tests to rule out COVID-19 infections.

The Andean nation has recorded 414,735 confirmed cases of the virus, putting it third behind Brazil and Mexico in terms of infections in Latin America.

The oil company is in the process of an expansion, with an estimated investment of $4.7 billion to raise the processing capacity of its Talara refinery to 95,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from the current 65,000 bpd. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Paul Simao)