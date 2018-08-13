Log in
Petros PACE Finance hires Josh Smith as Vice President of Legal and Policy

08/13/2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance, LLC (petros-pace.com), the leading Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) lender in the U.S., today announced Josh Smith has joined its team as Vice President of Legal and Policy. A veteran to the C-PACE industry, Smith will be responsible for transaction closings, managing program administrator relationships and other policy-related activities.

(PRNewsfoto/Petros PACE Finance, LLC)

"The C-PACE market continues to see off the charts growth, and we have a long history of successfully managing transactions from soup to nuts. Adding Josh to the equation will add even more value to our transaction process," said Petros PACE Finance CEO Mansoor Ghori. "Josh's legal experience, paired with his knowledge of the C-PACE market, will provide tremendous assistance to our team. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Smith has considerable experience in the C-PACE industry, having previously served as Senior Transaction Counsel to CleanFund. Prior to CleanFund, Smith worked as a commercial loan administrator for Umpqua Bank. While there, he helped restructure the Commercial Real Estate Servicing Team and processed the following for commercial real estate transactions: Loan extensions, modifications, and workouts. Smith also worked as a law clerk for the Hon. Scott A. Oravec, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Alaska.

Smith received a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Loyola University Chicago, and a J.D. from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.

Petros PACE Finance
Austin-based Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the leading financier of long-term capital for C-PACE. The principals of Petros PACE­­—Mansoor Ghori, Jim Stanislaus, and Tommy Deavenport—have executive level expertise in all critical aspects for C-PACE: Commercial lending, structured finance, debt fund management, and direct long-term institutional investor relationships. Learn more at petros-pace.com.

Media Contact: Natalie Groves
Phone: 512-599-9042

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petros-pace-finance-hires-josh-smith-as-vice-president-of-legal-and-policy-300696266.html

SOURCE Petros PACE Finance, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
