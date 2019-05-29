Log in
Petrosibir : Communiqué from annual general meeting

05/29/2019 | 03:54am EDT

COMMUNIQUÉ FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders of Petrosibir AB passed the following main resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 28 May 2019.

The shareholders adopted the annual report for the financial year 2018 and resolved that dividend should not be paid for the financial year 2018. In addition, the board and the managing director were discharged from liability.

The shareholders resolved that the board should consist of six members without alternates. Stefano Germani, Maxim Korobov, Timofei Kotenev and David Sturt were re-elect members of the board and Andreas Norman and Pavel Tetyakov were elected new directors of the board. The shareholders appointed Timofei Kotenev as chairman of the board.

The shareholders resolved that the remuneration to the board should be as follows: SEK 180,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 120 000 to those directors not employed by the company.

The shareholders voted to re-elect the authorized public accounting firm WINTHERS Revisionsbyrå AB as new auditors.

The minutes of the annual general meeting will be made available on the company's website, www.petrosibir.com.

Stockholm, 29 May 2019

For more information, please contact:
Pavel Tetyakov, CEO, Petrosibir, tel +46 8 407 1850 ptetyakov@petrosibir.com
Gunnar Danielsson, vice VD / CFO Petrosibir, tel +46 70 738 0585
gunnar.danielsson@petrosibir.com
www.petrosibir.com

About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licenses in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:53:03 UTC
