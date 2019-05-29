Petrosibir : Communiqué from annual general meeting

COMMUNIQUÉ FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders of Petrosibir AB passed the following main resolutions at the annual general meeting held on 28 May 2019.

The shareholders adopted the annual report for the financial year 2018 and resolved that dividend should not be paid for the financial year 2018. In addition, the board and the managing director were discharged from liability.

The shareholders resolved that the board should consist of six members without alternates. Stefano Germani, Maxim Korobov, Timofei Kotenev and David Sturt were re-elect members of the board and Andreas Norman and Pavel Tetyakov were elected new directors of the board. The shareholders appointed Timofei Kotenev as chairman of the board.

The shareholders resolved that the remuneration to the board should be as follows: SEK 180,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 120 000 to those directors not employed by the company.

The shareholders voted to re-elect the authorized public accounting firm WINTHERS Revisionsbyrå AB as new auditors.

The minutes of the annual general meeting will be made available on the company's website, www.petrosibir.com.