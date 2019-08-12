Log in
Petrosibir : Production report for July 2019

08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR JULY 2019

Petrosibir's total oil production during July 2019 amounted to 34,925 barrels, equivalent to 1,127 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2019 and 2018, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2018 2019
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 12 916 11 884 10 607 9 826 9 892 10 227 9 833
Komi 27 778 23 883 21 981 25 201 22 741 23 121 21 072
Total barrels 40 694 35 767 32 587 35 027 32 632 33 348 30 905
Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec
Bashkiria 10 563
Komi 24 362
Total barrels 34 925
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2018 2019
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 425 383 379 317 330 330 328
Komi 914 770 785 813 758 746 702
Total barrels per day 1 339 1 154 1 164 1 130 1 088 1 076 1030
Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec
Bashkiria 341
Komi 786
Total barrels per day 1 127

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

Stockholm, 12 August 2019

About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC
