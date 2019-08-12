Petrosibir : Production report for July 2019

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR JULY 2019

Petrosibir's total oil production during July 2019 amounted to 34,925 barrels, equivalent to 1,127 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2019 and 2018, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2018 2019 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 12 916 11 884 10 607 9 826 9 892 10 227 9 833 Komi 27 778 23 883 21 981 25 201 22 741 23 121 21 072 Total barrels 40 694 35 767 32 587 35 027 32 632 33 348 30 905 Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec Bashkiria 10 563 Komi 24 362 Total barrels 34 925 PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2018 2019 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 425 383 379 317 330 330 328 Komi 914 770 785 813 758 746 702 Total barrels per day 1 339 1 154 1 164 1 130 1 088 1 076 1030 Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec Bashkiria 341 Komi 786 Total barrels per day 1 127

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.