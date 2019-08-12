Petrosibir : Production report for July 2019

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR JULY 2019
Petrosibir's total oil production during July 2019 amounted to 34,925 barrels, equivalent to 1,127 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2019 and 2018, broken down by region.
|
TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Bashkiria
|
12 916
|
11 884
|
10 607
|
9 826
|
9 892
|
10 227
|
9 833
|
Komi
|
27 778
|
23 883
|
21 981
|
25 201
|
22 741
|
23 121
|
21 072
|
Total barrels
|
40 694
|
35 767
|
32 587
|
35 027
|
32 632
|
33 348
|
30 905
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Okt
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Bashkiria
|
|
10 563
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komi
|
|
24 362
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels
|
|
34 925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Bashkiria
|
425
|
383
|
379
|
317
|
330
|
330
|
328
|
Komi
|
914
|
770
|
785
|
813
|
758
|
746
|
702
|
Total barrels per day
|
1 339
|
1 154
|
1 164
|
1 130
|
1 088
|
1 076
|
1030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Okt
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Bashkiria
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komi
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels per day
|
|
1 127
|
|
|
|
|
Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
Stockholm, 12 August 2019
About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.
This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.
Disclaimer
Petrosibir AB published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:10 UTC