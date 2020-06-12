Petrosibir : Production report for May 2020

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR MAY 2020

Petrosibir's total oil production during May 2020 amounted to 34,202 barrels, equivalent to 1,103 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region.

2019 2020 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Total production Bashkiria 10 469 10 622 9 782 10 373 9 694 10 096 Komi 24 301 36 428 35 649 35 227 28 814 24 106 Total barrels 34 771 47 050 45 431 45 600 38 508 34 202 Per day Bashkiria 344 343 337 335 323 326 Komi 799 1 175 1 229 1 136 960 778 Total barrels per day 1 143 1 518 1 567 1 471 1 283 1 103

In Komi wells were shut down partially during May due to the significant drop in oil prices.

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

Stockholm, 12 June 2020