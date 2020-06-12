Log in
Petrosibir : Production report for May 2020

06/12/2020 | 11:53am EDT

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR MAY 2020

Petrosibir's total oil production during May 2020 amounted to 34,202 barrels, equivalent to 1,103 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region.

2019

2020

Average

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Total production

Bashkiria

10 469

10 622

9 782

10 373

9 694

10 096

Komi

24 301

36 428

35 649

35 227

28 814

24 106

Total barrels

34 771

47 050

45 431

45 600

38 508

34 202

Per day

Bashkiria

344

343

337

335

323

326

Komi

799

1 175

1 229

1 136

960

778

Total barrels per day

1 143

1 518

1 567

1 471

1 283

1 103

In Komi wells were shut down partially during May due to the significant drop in oil prices.

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

Stockholm, 12 June 2020

About Petrosibir

Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:52:05 UTC
