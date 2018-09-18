Petrosibir : Results of fraccing

RESULTS OF FRACCING

Results of fraccing Petrosibir is pleased to announce the results of fraccing in the Ayazovskoye field, Bashkiria. Wells ##9 and 54 were fracced in August as announced earlier. The production has now stabilised, the current volumes are almost double compared to pre frac rates. Please see the table below for more details.

Well Pre frac Post frac Initial Current flow rate, bopd flow rate, bopd flow rate, bopd Ayazovskoye #9 14 44 25 Ayazovskoye #54 15 26 25

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.