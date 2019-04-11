Log in
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC : Invitation to attend PV Drilling's 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

04/11/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
Kindly addressed to: - Esteemed Shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling) cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') as follows:

1) Time:8:30 AM of Friday, April 26th, 2019 (welcome guests: 8:00 AM).

2) Venue:Lotus Room, 1st Floor, Rex hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue St., Dist.1, HCMC, Vietnam.

3) Main Contents:

- Report of the Board of Directors (BOD) on operation activities of the BOD and BOD's members in 2018, the Implementation Plan in 2019 and Orientation Strategy of PV Drilling.

- Report of the Board of Management on Business Performance in 2018 and Business Plan in 2019.

- Report on the Audited Financial Statements in 2018.

- Profit distribution Plan in 2017 and 2018.

- Report of the Board of Supervisors (BOS) on PV Drilling's business performance in 2018; Report on BOD's activities, President & CEO's activities in 2018; Report of the BOS' members on operation activities in 2018 and Supervisory Plan in 2019.

- Amendments of Charter and Internal Management Regulations of PV Drilling to be consistent with new legislation.

- Approval on replacement of the member of BOD.

- Approval on replacement of the member of BOS.

- Remuneration Payment Plan for BOD and BOS in 2019.

- The selection of audit firm in 2019.


Please kindly find the AGM's materials on the website www.pvdrilling.com.vn.

4) Attendance Requirements:

Disclaimer

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 17:22:07 UTC
