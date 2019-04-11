Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC : Invitation to attend PV Drilling's 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Kindly addressed to: - Esteemed Shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling) cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') as follows:
1) Time:8:30 AM of Friday, April 26th, 2019 (welcome guests: 8:00 AM).
2) Venue:Lotus Room, 1st Floor, Rex hotel, 141 Nguyen Hue St., Dist.1, HCMC, Vietnam.
3) Main Contents:
- Report of the Board of Directors (BOD) on operation activities of the BOD and BOD's members in 2018, the Implementation Plan in 2019 and Orientation Strategy of PV Drilling.
- Report of the Board of Management on Business Performance in 2018 and Business Plan in 2019.
- Report on the Audited Financial Statements in 2018.
- Profit distribution Plan in 2017 and 2018.
- Report of the Board of Supervisors (BOS) on PV Drilling's business performance in 2018; Report on BOD's activities, President & CEO's activities in 2018; Report of the BOS' members on operation activities in 2018 and Supervisory Plan in 2019.
- Amendments of Charter and Internal Management Regulations of PV Drilling to be consistent with new legislation.
- Approval on replacement of the member of BOD.
- Approval on replacement of the member of BOS.
- Remuneration Payment Plan for BOD and BOS in 2019.
- The selection of audit firm in 2019.
Please kindly find the AGM's materials on the website www.pvdrilling.com.vn.
4) Attendance Requirements: