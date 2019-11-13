Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC : PV DRILLING III reached the milestone of 10 consecutive years of safe operation (12/11/2009 - 12/11/2019)

PV DRILLING III, officially put into operation on November 12, 2009, is PV Drilling's 3wholly-owned jack-up rig. As of midnight on 11November, 2019, PV DRILLING III reached the milestone of 10 consecutive years of safe operation without any Lost Time Incident (Zero LTI), recognized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). Previously, PV DRILLING I and PV DRILLING II also accomplished this historic milestone in March 2017 and September 2019 respectively. Particularly, among PV Drilling's offshore rig fleet, PV DRILLING III is the only one to achieve 10-year operation without any recordable incident since its inauguration.

The HSE performance and operational excellence of PV DRILLING III in particular and that of its sister rigs in general has significantly contributed to the enhancement of prestige and image as well as increasing PV Drilling's competitive advantage in the international arena, thus contributing to the implementation of PV Drilling's strategy of providing services overseas.

On this occasion, President & CEO of PV Drilling has penned a congratulation letter to Rig management Team, all crew members of PV DRILLING III; PVD Drilling Division Management and Staff and HSEQ Division of Head Office.

