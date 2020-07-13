Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status

July 13 (Reuters) - Two experimental coronavirus vaccines
jointly developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received 'fast
track' designation from the U.S. drug regulator, the companies
said on Monday.
The candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the most advanced
of the at least four vaccines being assessed by the companies in
ongoing trials in the United States and Germany.
Pfizer's shares were up about 2% and U.S.-listed shares of
BioNTech were up about 6% before the bell.
Earlier this month, the companies said BNT162b1 showed
potential against the virus and was found to be well tolerated
in early-stage human trials.
Early data from the German trial of BNT162b1 are expected to
be released in July, the companies said.
If the ongoing studies are successful, and the vaccine
candidate receives regulatory approval, the companies said they
expect to make up to 100 million doses by the end of this year
and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by 2021-end.
The companies said they expect to begin a large trial with
up to 30,000 participants as soon as later this month, if they
receive regulatory approval.
The fast track status by the Food and Drug Administration is
granted to speed up the review of new drugs and vaccines that
show the potential to address unmet medical needs.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)