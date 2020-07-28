Pfizer CEO says negotiating with EU on contract for COVID-19 vaccine-interview

July 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is in
concurrent talks with the European Union as well as several of
its member states to sell them the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it
is developing, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an
interview on Tuesday.
"We are negotiating with the EU because that would be much
easier. But also we are having extensive discussions with
several member states, just in case we can't find agreement with
the EU," Bourla said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell)