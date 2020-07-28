Log in
Pfizer CEO says negotiating with EU on contract for COVID-19 vaccine-interview

07/28/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is in concurrent talks with the European Union as well as several of its member states to sell them the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We are negotiating with the EU because that would be much easier. But also we are having extensive discussions with several member states, just in case we can't find agreement with the EU," Bourla said. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Carl O'Donnell)
