Pharm-Olam : Appoints Dr. Robert Davie as Chief Executive Officer

Davie Succeeds David Grange, Positioning Organization for Continued Growth

Pharm-Olam, a global midsized CRO, today announced that the company’s board of directors has elected Robert Davie, Ph.D., as its new chief executive officer. Pharm-Olam provides full-service clinical development solutions for oncology-hematology, infectious disease, vaccines, and rare diseases.

Davie succeeds David Grange who has served as Pharm-Olam’s CEO since April 2017. Grange will remain a director and vice chairman of the company’s board and will continue to support the organization and its work in U.S. government-funded research, which is an expanding area of Pharm-Olam’s business.

“Rob Davie is a respected leader who has worked within the CRO industry for over 25 years. We look forward to his leadership and knowledge supporting the continued growth of Pharm-Olam,” said Zev Munk. M.D., founder and chairman of the board. “We also extend our sincere thanks to David Grange for his leadership over the past two-and-a-half years, having transformed Pharm-Olam’s therapeutic focus while achieving record sales for 2018.”

Davie previously held critical roles within Covance, most recently as vice president and general manager of global clinical development.

“Pharm-Olam presents a unique opportunity with an organization already positioned for continued expansion, and where I can leverage my expertise in scaling a CRO to achieve its accelerated growth strategy,” Davie said.

Grange expressed his appreciation to the Pharm-Olam team and the sponsors the company serves. “I am leaving them in excellent hands,” Grange said. “With Rob as its leader, Pharm-Olam will continue supporting our sponsors and helping them create a healthier world for the patients and treatments we research.”

