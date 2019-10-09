Log in
Pharm-Olam : Appoints Dr. Robert Davie as Chief Executive Officer

10/09/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Davie Succeeds David Grange, Positioning Organization for Continued Growth

Pharm-Olam, a global midsized CRO, today announced that the company’s board of directors has elected Robert Davie, Ph.D., as its new chief executive officer. Pharm-Olam provides full-service clinical development solutions for oncology-hematology, infectious disease, vaccines, and rare diseases.

Davie succeeds David Grange who has served as Pharm-Olam’s CEO since April 2017. Grange will remain a director and vice chairman of the company’s board and will continue to support the organization and its work in U.S. government-funded research, which is an expanding area of Pharm-Olam’s business.

“Rob Davie is a respected leader who has worked within the CRO industry for over 25 years. We look forward to his leadership and knowledge supporting the continued growth of Pharm-Olam,” said Zev Munk. M.D., founder and chairman of the board. “We also extend our sincere thanks to David Grange for his leadership over the past two-and-a-half years, having transformed Pharm-Olam’s therapeutic focus while achieving record sales for 2018.”

Davie previously held critical roles within Covance, most recently as vice president and general manager of global clinical development.

“Pharm-Olam presents a unique opportunity with an organization already positioned for continued expansion, and where I can leverage my expertise in scaling a CRO to achieve its accelerated growth strategy,” Davie said.

Grange expressed his appreciation to the Pharm-Olam team and the sponsors the company serves. “I am leaving them in excellent hands,” Grange said. “With Rob as its leader, Pharm-Olam will continue supporting our sponsors and helping them create a healthier world for the patients and treatments we research.”

About Pharm-Olam
Pharm-Olam is Helping Create a Healthier World as a global, midsized CRO that offers flexible, innovative, and highly personalized clinical solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science companies. Our team is well-known for producing quality results with reduced risk, costs, and timelines in challenging international trials. Learn more about our full-service solutions, data protection services, and expertise in oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines, rare and orphan diseases, pediatrics, and general medicine at pharm-olam.com.


© Business Wire 2019
