Pharm-Olam Wins 2019 CRO Leadership Awards

Pharm-Olam,
a global, midsized CRO offering full-service clinical development
solutions for oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines, and rare and
orphan diseases, has been named a winner in Life Science Leader
magazine’s 2019 CRO Leadership Awards.
Pharm-Olam was rated highly by small pharma survey respondents, as well
as all survey respondents combined, for delivering excellent clinical
research services in Compatibility, Quality, and Reliability core award
categories.
“Our team works very hard to earn our reputation for quality performance
and nimble, expert service,” said David
L. Grange, CEO, Pharm-Olam. “Not only do we hold ourselves
accountable for study conduct, but also for study site and vendor
performance. Sponsors have come to rely on us for the extra attention to
detail that leads to successful trials.”
Life Science Leader’s annual CRO Leadership Awards are based on actual
customer feedback. They are intended to help clinical researchers decide
which outsource partners to work with. “We share our clients’ commitment
to creating a healthier world through research,” said Grange. “And as
these awards show, customers appreciate our high standards, particularly
in the context of challenging international trials.”
This year, the magazine again worked with Industry Standard Research to
perform the CRO Quality Benchmarking Survey. Sixty CROs were assessed on
more than 20 performance metrics. Survey participants were
decision-makers recruited from pharma and biopharma companies of all
sizes. Respondents only evaluated companies they’d worked on an
outsourced project with in the past 18 months.
CROs may win these awards in up to three groups of outsourcing
respondents — big pharma, small pharma, and overall (big and small
pharma combined). Core award categories include Capabilities,
Compatibility, Expertise, Phase IV, Quality, and Reliability.
For more information on Pharm-Olam’s full-service global support for
Phase I-IV clinical trials, visit Pharm-Olam.com
or email info@pharm-olam.com.
About Pharm-Olam
Pharm-Olam is Helping Create a Healthier
World as a global, midsized CRO that offers flexible, innovative and
highly personalized clinical solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology
and life science companies. Our team is well-known for producing quality
results with reduced risk, costs and timelines in challenging
international trials. Learn more about our full-service solutions, data
protection services and expertise in oncology, infectious diseases and
vaccines, rare and orphan diseases, pediatrics and general medicine at pharm-olam.com.
