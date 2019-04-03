Pharm-Olam Wins 2019 CRO Leadership Awards

Pharm-Olam, a global, midsized CRO offering full-service clinical development solutions for oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines, and rare and orphan diseases, has been named a winner in Life Science Leader magazine’s 2019 CRO Leadership Awards.

Pharm-Olam was rated highly by small pharma survey respondents, as well as all survey respondents combined, for delivering excellent clinical research services in Compatibility, Quality, and Reliability core award categories.

“Our team works very hard to earn our reputation for quality performance and nimble, expert service,” said David L. Grange, CEO, Pharm-Olam. “Not only do we hold ourselves accountable for study conduct, but also for study site and vendor performance. Sponsors have come to rely on us for the extra attention to detail that leads to successful trials.”

Life Science Leader’s annual CRO Leadership Awards are based on actual customer feedback. They are intended to help clinical researchers decide which outsource partners to work with. “We share our clients’ commitment to creating a healthier world through research,” said Grange. “And as these awards show, customers appreciate our high standards, particularly in the context of challenging international trials.”

This year, the magazine again worked with Industry Standard Research to perform the CRO Quality Benchmarking Survey. Sixty CROs were assessed on more than 20 performance metrics. Survey participants were decision-makers recruited from pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes. Respondents only evaluated companies they’d worked on an outsourced project with in the past 18 months.

CROs may win these awards in up to three groups of outsourcing respondents — big pharma, small pharma, and overall (big and small pharma combined). Core award categories include Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Phase IV, Quality, and Reliability.

For more information on Pharm-Olam’s full-service global support for Phase I-IV clinical trials, visit Pharm-Olam.com or email info@pharm-olam.com.

About Pharm-Olam

Pharm-Olam is Helping Create a Healthier World as a global, midsized CRO that offers flexible, innovative and highly personalized clinical solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science companies. Our team is well-known for producing quality results with reduced risk, costs and timelines in challenging international trials. Learn more about our full-service solutions, data protection services and expertise in oncology, infectious diseases and vaccines, rare and orphan diseases, pediatrics and general medicine at pharm-olam.com.

