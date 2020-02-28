Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Availability of Internet Providing Convenience to Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the pharma e-commerce market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005302/en/
Technavio has announced its latest Europe research report titled Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Availability of internet providing convenience to consumers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy might hamper market growth.
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic segmentation
-
UK
-
Germany
-
Rest of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40542
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pharma e-commerce market in Europe report covers the following areas:
-
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe size
-
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe trends
-
Pharma E-commerce Market industry in Europe analysis
This study identifies availability of multiple payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the pharma e-commerce market growth during the next few years.
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pharma e-commerce market , including some of the vendors such as apo-rot BV, Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group, McKesson Corp., myCARE e.K., ROSSMANN, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., UK Meds Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Zur Rose Group AG Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pharma e-commerce market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist pharma e-commerce market in Europe growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pharma e-commerce market in Europe vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Rx - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
OTC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
apo-rot BV
-
Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK
-
Mail.Ru Group
-
McKesson Corp.
-
myCARE e.K.
-
ROSSMANN
-
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
-
UK Meds Direct Ltd.
-
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
-
Zur Rose Group AG
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005302/en/