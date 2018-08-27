Pharma Logistics : Announces Partnership with Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC)

Pharma Logistics is announcing a partnership with Texas
Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) to
offer its reverse pharmaceutical distribution services. Through this
personalized partner approach, Pharma Logistics programs and services
are focused on compliance, convenience,
and affordability, while offering insight and analytics on the
pharmaceutical returns process.
TACHC is a private, non-profit membership association representing Texas
safety-net health care providers. As the federally-designated primary
care association for the state, TACHC is the link between federal, state
and local entities providing healthcare for Texas’ most vulnerable
populations. TACHC members include community health centers,
federally-designated migrant, public housing and homeless healthcare
centers, health center networks and other providers who strive to meet
the healthcare needs of the uninsured and underserved.
The partnership gives TACHC members access to Pharma
Logistics’ services, including Box and Ship
and Onsite programs. With Pharma Logistics onsite service its
knowledgeable, local service representatives come onsite to:
collect returns, complete required paperwork, and pack up returns
shipment for pick up by the carrier.
About Pharma Logistics
Founded in 1996, Pharma Logistics is the trusted, proven industry leader
in reverse pharmaceutical distribution services, including rapid credit,
box and ship, onsite and drug take back programs. Pharma Logistics
clients include hospital pharmacies, the DOD and VA Health System,
independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains and physicians’ offices. For
more information about Pharma Logistics, visit the website at: www.pharmalogistics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005494/en/