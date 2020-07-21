Pharma execs forecast aggressive vaccine timeline

"If we have efficacy data, we hope we'll have them any time from September onward," Dr. Mene Pangalos, executive vice president for AstraZeneca's biopharmaceuticals research and development, said during a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
"We have a line of sight and a clear critical path to be able to deliver up to 100 million doses of commercial scale vaccine products in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses of our vaccine in 2021," said John Young, the chief business officer at Pfizer, adding that there is "a lot more work still to do."