Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pharma shipments lift Singapore exports for third straight month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 08:40pm EDT
File photo of workers looking as a container ship is unloaded at a berth in a PSA International port terminal in Singapore

Singapore's annual exports rose for the third straight month in April, bolstered by a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 9.7% on a year-on-year basis, easing from a 17.6% jump the month before, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed. The median of seven economists' estimates in a Reuters survey had forecast a 5% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports fell 5.8% in April after expanding 12.8% in March.

Pharmaceutical exports, which can be volatile, rose 174.3%, growing from a low base a year ago.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and John Geddie in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.01% 116.04 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.39% 7660 End-of-day quote.-0.52%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 5150 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC. 4.00% 0.26 Delayed Quote.33.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pJapan's economy to slump significantly due to pandemic - econmin
RE
08:42pJapan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc
RE
08:41pAUSTAR GOLD : Subsequent Information to March 2020 Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
08:40pPharma shipments lift Singapore exports for third straight month
RE
08:36pApple reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide
RE
08:31pApple reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide
RE
08:01pBANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Amounts Outstanding of Deposits by Depositor" Data
PU
07:32pFED'S POWELL : 'Medical metrics' most important data for U.S. economy now: CBS
RE
07:32pFED'S POWELL : 'Medical metrics' most important data for U.S. economy now - CBS
RE
07:11pBECA UPDATE : Covid-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Scott builds his career with OS
2GOLD : Asia shares make cautious gains, oil and gold jump
3HOYLU AB (PUBL) : Hoylu publishes information memorandum
4YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : PRESS RELEASE: Wave Money And Ant Financial Services Group Forms Strategic Part..
5MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T : REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING :: Voluntary

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group