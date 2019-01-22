PharmaCyte Biotech Releases CEO Interview from The Big Biz Show

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today announced that it has added a new CEO interview to the company’s website. Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, was featured on “The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio program, on Friday, January 18th.

The interview can be seen at https://www.PharmaCyte.com/media

The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues and other compelling topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is available to 144.3 million households with a potential reach of 372 million people on TV and online. It’s also broadcast on 150 radio stations in the U.S. and 175 other countries.

Interview Highlights:

Discussion of PharmaCyte’s Live-Cell Encapsulation Technology Cell-in-a-Box ®

Use of Cell-in-a-Box ® for Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer and Diabetes

for Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer and Diabetes Planned FDA Clinical Trial in Pancreatic Cancer

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box®.” This technology will be used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide) is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and results in no treatment related side effects.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes involves encapsulating a human cell line that has been genetically engineered to produce, store and release insulin in response to the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The cell lines being studied are human liver cells, stem cells and beta islet cells. The encapsulation will be done using the Cell-in-a-Box® technology. Once the encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, they are designed to function as a “bio-artificial pancreas” for purposes of insulin production.

