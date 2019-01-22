PharmaCyte Biotech Releases CEO Interview from The Big Biz Show

PharmaCyte
Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on
developing targeted cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its
signature live-cell
encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box®, today announced
that it has added a new CEO interview to the company’s website. Chief
Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, was featured on “The Big Biz
Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio program,
on Friday, January 18th.
The interview can be seen at https://www.PharmaCyte.com/media
The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues
and other compelling topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is
available to 144.3 million households with a potential reach of 372
million people on TV and online. It’s also broadcast on 150 radio
stations in the U.S. and 175 other countries.
Interview Highlights:
-
Discussion of PharmaCyte’s Live-Cell Encapsulation Technology
Cell-in-a-Box®
-
Use of Cell-in-a-Box® for Therapies in Pancreatic Cancer
and Diabetes
-
Planned FDA Clinical Trial in Pancreatic Cancer
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech is a biotechnology company developing cellular
therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary
cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as
“Cell-in-a-Box®.” This technology will be used as a platform
upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being
developed.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically
engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into
its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these
encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s
tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, a
chemotherapy drug that is normally activated in the liver (ifosfamide)
is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is
carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have
been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules,
the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the
chemotherapy drug at the site of the cancer. This “targeted
chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical
trials and results in no treatment related side effects.
PharmaCyte’s therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2
diabetes involves encapsulating a human cell line that has been
genetically engineered to produce, store and release insulin in response
to the levels of blood sugar in the human body. The cell lines being
studied are human liver cells, stem cells and beta islet cells. The
encapsulation will be done using the Cell-in-a-Box®
technology. Once the encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic
patient, they are designed to function as a “bio-artificial pancreas”
for purposes of insulin production.
Safe Harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that
express the current beliefs and expectations of the management of
PharmaCyte Biotech, including statements regarding the timing and
commencement of our first Phase 2b clinical trial. Any statements
contained herein that do not describe historical facts are
forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ
materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could affect our actual results are included in the
periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are
made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to
update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise
required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
