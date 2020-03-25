Log in
PharmaJet : Announces Appointment of Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Marie Mazur to the Board of Directors

03/25/2020 | 10:11am EDT

GOLDEN, Colo., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that Dr. Marie Mazur, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mazur is a global business executive with over 30 years of experience growing revenue and profits for major vaccine and pharmaceutical companies.

Ron Lowy, Executive Chairman, PharmaJet Inc. said, "we are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mazur to the PharmaJet Board of Directors. Her operational and strategic expertise with major vaccine and pharmaceutical companies as well as pandemic vaccine response solutions is an extraordinary addition to our board."

Since 2006, Dr. Mazur held executive roles at the influenza vaccine company Seqirus⃰, which is part of CSL Limited, an $8.4 billion biotechnology company engaged in life-saving innovative products and vaccines. Most recently Dr. Mazur was Vice President, Pandemic Response Solutions where she had global commercial responsibility for pandemic and pre-pandemic contracts. During her tenure, Seqirus became global leader in pandemic vaccine response. In January 2018, she was selected as Co-Chair of BDPAC (Bio-Defense Policy Advisory Committee) at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), working with biotechnology company leaders invested in the development and manufacture of medical countermeasures. Prior to joining CSL, she held successive global commercial leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, 3M Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi Pasteur.  Dr. Mazur holds a doctorate in Pharmacy and master's degree in Regulatory Affairs from Paris (France) University of Pharmacy, and an International Executive Degree in Business Administration from INSEAD (IEP).

Dr. Mazur added, "I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of PharmaJet at this challenging time in the vaccine world. I look forward to using my broad commercial operations and pandemic response solutions experience to help the company build on its global business model."

For more information about PharmaJet visit www.pharmajet.com.

* Seqirus was formed when CSL acquired the Novartis influenza vaccine business and combined with its vaccine subsidiary bioCSL

About PharmaJet
PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free injection systems as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free systems are safe, fast and easy-to-use.  They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal.

CONTACT:
Nancy Lillie
Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com
1-888-900-4321 Option 3

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmajet-announces-appointment-of-pharmaceutical-executive-dr-marie-mazur-to-the-board-of-directors-301029319.html

SOURCE PharmaJet


© PRNewswire 2020
