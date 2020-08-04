Log in
Pharmaceutical Executive® to Host Virtual Conference & Expo: Reaching the Healthcare Provider After COVID-19

08/04/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Industry experts will discuss using digital communications and new technologies during the pandemic and beyond

Pharmaceutical Executive®, a multimedia platform for industry leaders to exchange experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, will host its first Virtual Conference & Expo: Reaching the Healthcare Provider After COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. EDT.

“These last several months, members of the pharmaceutical industry have quickly adapted and learned to pivot their strategies for reaching physicians with drug and scientific information without meeting in person,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive®. This is a great opportunity for experts to share with other pharmaceutical professionals their best practices for engaging with healthcare providers.”

To kick off the virtual conference and expo, Paul Simms, pharma provocateur, will give the keynote presentation on the current landscape regarding physician outreach, education, and marketing. Industry experts from Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Eversana Engage, Veeva Europe, AstraZeneca, Ipsos and Truth Serum NTWK will dive deeper into three interactive tracks – Digital Communications Post–COVID-19, Adapting In-Person Scientific Exchange to Digital and New Technologies, New Applications – with multiple sessions providing valuable advice on how to bolster communication with healthcare providers. Attendees also will have the chance to ask speakers questions in the sessions and visit exhibitors in the virtual exhibit hall.

For more information and to view the agenda or register, click here.

About Pharmaceutical Executive®

Pharmaceutical Executive® is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive®is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
