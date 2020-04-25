Log in
Pharmaceutical R&D Witnesses Decreasing Success Rates Amid the Crisis | Quantzig Explains Why Real World Evidence Analytics is the Cure

04/25/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has been actively analyzing the current pharma landscape and the impact of the ongoing crisis on pharmaceutical R&D. Based on our analysis, it is clear that pharmaceutical R&D suffers from decreasing success rates and a stagnant pipeline due to several interconnected factors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200425005001/en/

Request a FREE proposal to discover a whole new suite of dynamic and scalable real world evidence analytics solutions that can offer outstanding value for your organization.

According to Quantzig’s real world evidence analytics experts, “Today, stakeholders across the entire healthcare value chain including physicians, providers, payors, regulatory bodies, and pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are using real world evidence analytics to guide their decisions.”

Complexities around drug development are on the rise given the fact that the low-hanging fruits have been picked and the threshold for discoveries has risen. Today, we also witness a surge in negative clinical outcomes and failed research projects predominantly in Phase II and III of clinical trials. To avoid such issues and reduce human errors, pharma R&D companies have now started investing in real world evidence analytics. Real world evidence analytics has turned out to be a game-changer in pharma considering its huge potential in gathering and analyzing real world data coming from R&D processes, patients, and vendors. Backed with real world insights pharmaceutical companies can move towards success by identifying potential drug candidates and developing them into effective drug formulations rapidly.

Our industry-leading real world evidence analytics solutions can help you drive rapid improvements in your drug development and R&D processes. Talk to our analytics experts to get started.

Quantzig’s Real World Evidence Analytics Value Proposition

  • We can help you evaluate drug treatment efficacy and cost-effectiveness of therapies using data-driven insights from sources such as claims history, electronic medical records, patient demographics, and social media platforms
  • From interactive evidence planning and strategy creation to implementation of innovative technology and RWD solutions, we ensure that you are on the right path to commercial success, equipped with the right RWD assets to generate impactful evidence
  • Our real-world evidence analytics solutions leverage the latest statistical approaches and platforms and deliver it to you through an agile approach that’ll help you accelerate your journey from data to decisions.
  • Leveraging our solutions can help you gain real-time visibility and control to accelerate drug discovery and other R&D initiatives. Request a FREE demo for comprehensive insights.

How Quantzig’s real world evidence analytics solutions can help you during a crisis?

Quantzig’s industry-leading real world evidence analytics solutions can help businesses keep up with the current disruptions in the market. Among the most significant barriers to expanding the use of real world evidence analytics is the consensus that randomized clinical trials remain the gold standard for demonstrating the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapies. This shared consensus creates significant impediments in leveraging real world data analytics solutions. At Quantzig, we understand the different perspectives of players in the healthcare and pharma sector and have put together a robust portfolio of advanced real world data analytics solutions that can help them accelerate drug discovery and treatment efficiency by establishing specifics goals centered around drug development. Making headway on these goals will establish the kind of culture where RWE innovation will flourish while ensuring that necessary, equivalent capabilities exist to support both conventional pharmaceutical R&D activities and RWE research. Learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
