Pharmaceutical Technology :® Presents Educational Webcast Addressing Packaging Challenges and Establishing Strategies for Low-Volume Drugs

0
07/17/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Attendees will gain insights from industry experts and be able to submit questions in real time

Pharmaceutical Technology®, a comprehensive multimedia platform for professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community, will host “Expanded Access on Commercial Packaging Strategies for Orphan, Niche, and Low-Volume Drugs,” on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. EDT.

“In this webcast, our industry experts will discuss the packaging and distribution strategies for companies with orphan, niche and low-volume drug products,” said Tom Ehardt, president of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC. “Our expert panel will provide solutions for this challenge that are timely and effective.”

Presenters for this webcast are:

  • Karl Jones, production design manager for Catalent Bolton
  • Matthew Stark, project manager for Catalent Kansas City
  • Rita Peters, editor-in-chief of Pharmaceutical Technology® (moderator)

This webcast will discuss working with a clinical supply partner to handle the packaging and potential complex distribution logistics for expanded access programs and commercial supply.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Pharmaceutical Technology®

Pharmaceutical Technology® is a multimedia platform that provides professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community with dynamic and reliable, cutting-edge, peer-reviewed content and features on next-generation process development and manufacturing, formulation, drug delivery, ingredients, regulation, analytics, packaging, supply chain and outsourcing. Pharmaceutical Technology® also provides comprehensive coverage of international regulations and business trends related to drug development. Pharmaceutical Technology® is part of MultiMedia Healthcare, LLC.


© Business Wire 2019
