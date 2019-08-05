Log in
Pharmaceutical Technology® : to Host Webcasts on Ground-Breaking Approaches and Method Development for Field-Specific Practices

08/05/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

These webcasts will separately cover the latest approaches to tailoring particle size distribution and best practices in method development for moisture analysis in lyophilized products.

Pharmaceutical Technology®, a comprehensive multimedia platform for professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community, will host two webcasts, “Innovative Approaches to Tailoring Particle Size Distribution” on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. EDT, and “Method Development for Moisture Analysis in Lyophilized Products” on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. EDT.

“Our webcasts are educational learning opportunities that allow professionals to progress with the everchanging advances within the pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences. “We look forward to hosting these two webcasts, along with our expert guest speakers, to contribute to the persistence in research within the realm of pharmaceutical sciences.”

“Innovative Approaches to Tailoring Particle Size Distribution” will be led by experts from Lonza Pharma & Biotech: Salvatore Mercuri, Ph.D., head of R&D, and Andrea Della Bella, Ph.D., R&D, senior scientist. This webcast will provide attendees with an overview of the different size-reduction techniques for tailoring a particle size distribution, while offering insight through the discussion of a case study on the micronization process development of a highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient, including stress testing and solid-state characterization.

“Method Development for Moisture Analysis in Lyophilized Products” will be presented by Kerri-Ann Blake, Ph.D., product specialist at Metrohm USA, and Jacob Butler, quality control specialist at Organon Teknika Merck. The webcast will focus on routine Karl Fischer titration, the preferred technique for measuring residual moisture levels.

These two webcasts will explore different facets of the pharmaceutical industry, appealing to a variety of individuals, from R&D scientists to quality assurance/quality control managers from the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries and beyond.

To register for the “Innovative Approaches to Tailoring Particle Size Distribution” webcast, click here.

To register for the “Method Development for Moisture Analysis in Lyophilized Products” webcast, click here.

About Pharmaceutical Technology®

Pharmaceutical Technology® is a multimedia platform that provides professionals in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing drug development community with dynamic and reliable cutting-edge, peer-reviewed content and features on next-generation process development and manufacturing, formulation, drug delivery, ingredients, regulation, analytics, packaging, supply chain and outsourcing. Pharmaceutical Technology® also provides comprehensive coverage of international regulations and business trends related to drug development. Pharmaceutical Technology® is part of MJH Life Sciences.


© Business Wire 2019
