Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) Announces $100,000 Grant for a First-in-Human Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Hunt Valley, MD, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is offering a $100,000 grant for a promising early-stage drug therapy. 

An emerging drug therapy that meets Pii’s requirements could be eligible for a $100,000 credit applied to work performed by Pii at its Hunt Valley, MD campus. That means Pii will deduct $100,000 from the cost of their work.

At Pii, we understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced change upon us in ways that have upset many of our plans. According to a survey of biotech companies by Biocentury and investment management firm Sanford C. Bernstein, most emerging biopharma companies do not have the required funding on hand to advance their therapeutic projects. Many plan to scale back their plans, reducing their valuations. 

The reality is that these development pipelines aren’t simply projects. Lack of funding doesn’t just end the life of a project. Each of these projects represents a therapy in development, a promising treatment, or even a cure, for a group of patients suffering from a disease or illness. For these patients, lack of funding represents lost hope.  

At Pii, we decided to do something about it and that’s why we are introducing this grant. 

If you are an organization with an early-stage drug therapy showing promise, but you are facing a funding gap and need help in getting it to Phase I, we invite you to visit our application page at the link below. The deadline for applications is August 31st, 2020 and the grant will be awarded to one promising drug-therapy candidate on September 18th, 2020. 

Our capabilities can support:
• Biologics and Vaccine fill-finish for Clinical Trial Manufacturing (CTM), as well as, formulation & process development.
• Projects for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in clinical development.
• New Chemical Entities (NCE) and New Biological Entities (NBE) requiring formulation and process development, as well as, CTM.
• Clinical Trial Supplies for small molecules, biologics and vaccines.

Learn more and begin your application process.

At Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), our motto is “challenges frame opportunities.” We are a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for problem-solving. Emphasizing collaboration, our experts complete projects on time with the highest quality standards, all from our Hunt Valley, Maryland campus.

Pii’s campus includes four cGMP and FDA inspected facilities, 70 manufacturing suites with all the necessary analytical testing capabilities on site, and four integrated aseptic filling suites delivering quality, safety, and efficiency. Experienced with small and large molecule compounds, we have special expertise in developing and manufacturing complex parenteral products, extended-release formulations, and non-aqueous injectable drug products. We can also overcome stability challenges with precision lyophilization cycle development and production.

Pii’s Pharmaceuticals Know-How™ can quickly and safely advance your drug from discovery through clinical testing to commercialization. Find out more at https://www.pharm-int.com/

 

 

###

 

 

Attachment 

Paul Dupont
Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii)
443-800-1866
pdupont@pharm-int.com

Kurt Nielsen
Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii)
(410) 584-0001
knielsen@pharm-int.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pNew Generation of Diesel-Powered Trucks Vital to Achieving Near-Term, Sustained Progress on Climate and Clean Air Goals
GL
03:16pROYAL ROAD MINERALS : IIROC Trading Halt - RYR
AQ
03:16pTHE IMMEDIATE ACTIONS & RECOVERY STEPS POST COVID-19 : Intensive Care Unit Market - Vendor Analysis and Growth Outlook for 2020-2024: Exclusive Report from Technavio
BU
03:15pGlobal stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
03:13pGlobal stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher
RE
03:12pPARTNERS : Silver Lake offers concessions to secure $2.6 bln Global Blue deal
RE
03:12pGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:12pCASPER SLEEP INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Casper Sleep Inc.
GL
03:05pVirus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group