Pharmacy Automation Devices: Global Market Forecast to 2026 - Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

The "Pharmacy Automation Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Pharmacy Automation Systems market accounted for $3.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for pharmaceutical products, increasing geriatric population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. However, high maintenance cost and strict governmental regulations for the approval of pharmacy automation systems are hindering the growth of the market.

By product, the decentralized automated dispensing system segment acquired significant share.

Amongst end user, the retail pharmacies segment registered largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to growing number of retail pharmacies and increasing workload on pharmacists.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market due to increasing healthcare overheads, growing aging population and effective upgradation of the healthcare IT infrastructure in this region.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product

6 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By End-User

7 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions
  • Talyst LLC
  • Parata Systems LLC
  • Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • RXsafe LLC
  • Arxium Inc.
  • ScriptPro LLC
  • Capsa Healthcare
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation
  • CareFusion Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p8ffm/pharmacy?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
