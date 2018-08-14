Pharmacy Automation Devices: Global Market Forecast to 2026 - Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmacy Automation Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Pharmacy Automation Systems market accounted for $3.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for pharmaceutical products, increasing geriatric population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. However, high maintenance cost and strict governmental regulations for the approval of pharmacy automation systems are hindering the growth of the market.

By product, the decentralized automated dispensing system segment acquired significant share.

Amongst end user, the retail pharmacies segment registered largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to growing number of retail pharmacies and increasing workload on pharmacists.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market due to increasing healthcare overheads, growing aging population and effective upgradation of the healthcare IT infrastructure in this region.

