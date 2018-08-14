Pharmacy Automation Devices: Global Market Forecast to 2026 - Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmacy
Automation Devices - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
According to the report, the Global Pharmacy Automation Systems market
accounted for $3.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.62
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%.
Factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for
pharmaceutical products, increasing geriatric population and
improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations. However,
high maintenance cost and strict governmental regulations for the
approval of pharmacy automation systems are hindering the growth of the
market.
By product, the decentralized automated dispensing system segment
acquired significant share.
Amongst end user, the retail pharmacies segment registered largest share
during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed
due to growing number of retail pharmacies and increasing workload on
pharmacists.
Based on geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market due
to increasing healthcare overheads, growing aging population and
effective upgradation of the healthcare IT infrastructure in this region.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Product
6 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By End-User
7 Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions
-
Talyst LLC
-
Parata Systems LLC
-
Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
-
Baxter International Inc.
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
RXsafe LLC
-
Arxium Inc.
-
ScriptPro LLC
-
Capsa Healthcare
-
Cerner Corporation
-
Omnicell Inc.
-
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
-
CareFusion Corporation
