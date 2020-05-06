Log in
Pharmacy Automation is Going to be the Next Big Thing for Providers | Experts at Infiniti Research Explains How

05/06/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article – pharmacy automation is going to be the next big thing for providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005730/en/

“Pharmacy automation solutions are integral in providing more holistic care to the patients,” says a market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

The rising concerns over preventable medical errors is one of the primary reasons for pharmacy automation to gain momentum in the healthcare sector. Providers are opting for pharmacy automation solutions in an attempt to facilitate better medication distribution and reduce medical errors. thereby assuring greater patient safety. These systems are also known to help curb pharmacy costs, which help mitigate the increasing drug prices and reduced reimbursement. Furthermore, the increase in budgets of healthcare providers over the last few years have fueled the adoption of pharmacy automation systems in healthcare facilities. Infiniti’s healthcare industry experts are of the opinion that the trend for increased automation budget is expected to continue through the next five years. In this article, we walk you through some of the key benefits of pharmacy automation solutions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant threat to the global pharmaceutical industry. Our business continuity support solutions can help you to combat the business impact of COVID-19. Request a FREE proposal here.

In this article, we walk you through some of the key benefits of pharmacy automation solutions:

  • Track inventory: In the US alone, hospitals and pharmacies lose billions of dollars annually due to expired or unused drugs or medications. Furthermore, keeping tabs on the inventory in hand can often prove to be a tedious and time-consuming task when done manually. Pharmacy automation can help overcome such challenges by keeping track of medicines that are unused or nearing expiry date. Pharmacy automation also provides the opportunity for staff, for whom non-clinical work gets tedious and provides less satisfaction, to cater to more key tasks in patient care. Also, pharmacy automation solutions are designed to provide real-time visibility into inventory, helping providers understand accurate inventory levels and medication purchases can be optimized for actual need. It also facilitates identifying medication that are unused and these can be immediately transferred to higher-use locations to prevent wastage.
  • Greater patient safety: Patient safety is paramount for any healthcare provider. Studies show that robot accuracy in medication handling is greater when compared to human accuracy. This is helpful especially in a pediatric setting where any small amount of variation in medication becomes unacceptable and require precisely calibrated dosage. Reducing the number of human touchpoints by leveraging pharmacy automation systems can help healthcare providers mitigate dosage errors and achieve complete inventory control, thereby ensuring complete patient safety.

Contact us to know the potential impact of COVID-19 on your business and for action plans to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
