Pharmacy Technician Certification Board : (PTCB) Offers Online Testing for First Time in Its History

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's leading certifying organization for pharmacy technicians, is pleased to introduce online proctored exam delivery for the first time in the organization's history as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online delivery expands access to test taking for credential candidates by allowing them the option to take any PTCB exam from their own computer under the virtual supervision of a live proctor.

Online test delivery is available for all PTCB exams, including the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam® (PTCE®) for candidates seeking to earn their Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) credential, the Certified Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician® (CSPT®) Exam, and the Assessment-Based Certificate Exams in Technician Product Verification (TPV) and Medication History.

"During COVID-19, pharmacies across the nation depend on qualified pharmacy technicians as critically important members of the pharmacy team," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel. "PTCB's top priority continues to be the advancement of medication safety and patient care. Offering secure online delivery of our exams dramatically widens the availability of testing for these essential team members and protects the safety of candidates who are ready to earn credentials and continue their career journeys."

Technicians may choose the online delivery option during their initial test scheduling process. Those who already have in-person testing appointments may opt to cancel and switch to an online delivery appointment. Online exams have the same formats and completion times as exams taken at a test center.

Exams online are administered on a secure platform using face-comparison technology, ID verification, browser lockdown, recordings, and other security features. To take their exam online, candidates need a computer with a webcam, a reliable internet connection, and a quiet space where they can spend a few uninterrupted hours.

Find details on PTCB exam delivery during COVID-19 at ptcb.org/testing-during-covid19 and updates on PTCB's response to the pandemic at ptcb.org/covid19 .

