Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Appoints James D. Palatine, RPh, MBA, as President

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, announces James D. Palatine as the president of PTCE.

“I joined PTCE 5 years ago because I saw Pharmacy Times® as a leader in the industry and I wanted to be a part of a company that shares my values toward offering valuable information to pharmacists,” said James Palatine. “I began using the education in Pharmacy Times® as a clinician and now have the honor of leading the best team in the industry. With advancements to our website, digital platform, and outcomes measures, I am looking forward to taking PTCE to new heights.”

Previously, Palatine served as the Vice President of Education. He worked to design and develop educational activities to positively impact pharmacists and other healthcare learners. Palatine is a registered pharmacist who has over 10 years of clinical experience. Prior to joining PTCE, Palatine had served as a pharmacist at esteemed institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

