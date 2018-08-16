Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Appoints James D. Palatine, RPh, MBA, as President

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a
leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists, announces James D. Palatine as the president
of PTCE.
“I joined PTCE 5 years ago because I saw Pharmacy Times®
as a leader in the industry and I wanted to be a part of a company that
shares my values toward offering valuable information to pharmacists,”
said James Palatine. “I began using the education in Pharmacy Times®
as a clinician and now have the honor of leading the best team in the
industry. With advancements to our website, digital platform, and
outcomes measures, I am looking forward to taking PTCE to new
heights.”
Previously, Palatine served as the Vice President of Education. He
worked to design and develop educational activities to positively impact
pharmacists and other healthcare learners. Palatine is a registered
pharmacist who has over 10 years of clinical experience. Prior to
joining PTCE, Palatine had served as a pharmacist at esteemed
institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center.
