Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Launches “The Many Faces of Our Opioid Epidemic: Reducing Abuse While Promoting Appropriate Pain Management”

09/07/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, has launched the interdisciplinary educational video activity entitled “The Many Faces of Our Opioid Epidemic: Reducing Abuse While Promoting Appropriate Pain Management.” The video activity features an anesthesiologist, a clinical pharmacist, a physician pain specialist, a managed care professional and a mental health specialist who discuss and collaboratively review strategies to prevent opioid misuse and abuse.

Interspersed with the panel discussion is the impactful perspective of a woman who has witnessed multiple family members struggle with opioid misuse, abuse, overdose and recovery. This real-life story lends a face to the opioid epidemic and serves as a call-to-action for participants.

“Throughout this program, panel members provide overviews of abuse-deterrent formulations, as well as quality measures and current strategies to combat the epidemic,” said Jim Palatine, president of PTCE. “Additionally, our expert panelists address a collaborative approach that highlights the roles of the pharmacist and the physician in addressing opioid misuse.”

Experts on the faculty panel included:

  • Winston Collins, DSW, LCSW: director, John F. Kennedy Behavioral Health Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Jeffrey Gudin, MD: director, pain management and palliative care, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey
  • Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP: professor, department of pharmacy practice, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, Edwardsville, Illinois
  • Peter Salgo, MD: professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New York
  • Samuel Stolpe, PharmD, MPH: principal and consultant, Ontiq, Boston, Massachusetts

The activity is approved for 1.5 credits for pharmacists by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and 1.5 AMA Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. To view the activity and participate in the posttest and evaluation, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/on-demand/the-many-faces-of-our-opioid-epidemic-reducing-abuse-while-promoting-appropriate-pain-management.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2018
