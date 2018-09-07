Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Launches “The Many Faces of Our Opioid Epidemic: Reducing Abuse While Promoting Appropriate Pain Management”

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, has launched the interdisciplinary educational
video activity entitled “The Many Faces of Our Opioid Epidemic: Reducing
Abuse While Promoting Appropriate Pain Management.” The video
activity features an anesthesiologist, a clinical pharmacist, a
physician pain specialist, a managed care professional and a mental
health specialist who discuss and collaboratively review strategies to
prevent opioid misuse and abuse.
Interspersed with the panel discussion is the impactful perspective of a
woman who has witnessed multiple family members struggle with opioid
misuse, abuse, overdose and recovery. This real-life story lends a face
to the opioid epidemic and serves as a call-to-action for participants.
“Throughout this program, panel members provide overviews of
abuse-deterrent formulations, as well as quality measures and current
strategies to combat the epidemic,” said Jim Palatine, president of PTCE.
“Additionally, our expert panelists address a collaborative approach
that highlights the roles of the pharmacist and the physician in
addressing opioid misuse.”
Experts on the faculty panel included:
-
Winston Collins, DSW, LCSW: director, John F. Kennedy
Behavioral Health Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
-
Jeffrey Gudin, MD: director, pain management and palliative
care, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey
-
Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP: professor, department of pharmacy
practice, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of
Pharmacy, Edwardsville, Illinois
-
Peter Salgo, MD: professor of medicine and anesthesiology,
Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, New
York
-
Samuel Stolpe, PharmD, MPH: principal and consultant, Ontiq,
Boston, Massachusetts
The activity is approved for 1.5 credits for pharmacists by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and 1.5 AMA
Category 1 Credits™ for physicians. To view the activity and
participate in the posttest and evaluation, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/on-demand/the-many-faces-of-our-opioid-epidemic-reducing-abuse-while-promoting-appropriate-pain-management.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are
designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of
pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality
of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they
assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To
learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE,
visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
