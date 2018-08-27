Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Outcomes Team to Present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions 2019 Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, is excited to announce that the Outcomes team will present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (ACEhp) 2019 Annual Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, from January 23-26, 2019. The theme of the conference is “The Power of Education to...” and serves to inspire participants to make an impact within the industry.

“As a leader in continuing education for pharmacists, we are eager to share the power of education, as demonstrated through this poster presentation,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “The team’s comprehensive analysis showed that there is a clear association between one’s change in clinical practice and their confidence surrounding that subject matter. We are excited to have representatives from PTCE present this data.”

The poster presentation from PTCE, “Evaluating Pharmacist's Role in Managing Heart Failure: How Improved Confidence Leads to Clinical Practice Change,” will be jointly led by the Outcomes team of Samantha Teeple and Andrea Herdman, with co-presenters Maryjo Dixon, RPh, MBA, Vice President Medical Affairs of PTCE, and Palatine. The poster will focus on the relationship between pharmacists’ awareness and knowledge about current and emerging therapies for patients with heart failure and the improvement in their confidence with patient counseling strategies.

ACEhp is a leading professional health care educator that helps develop, deliver, and manage health care continuing education. The organization promotes best practices that improve patient care by advancing continuing health education for medical professionals.

For more information, visit http://www.acehp.org/p/cm/ld/fid=22.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so that they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42pBANK OF AMERICA : Chicago Marathon Welcomes Strong American Field to Contend for the Crown at the 41st Annual Event
PU
04:42pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Ibc bank-brownsville promotes karen peña
PU
04:42pMexico, U.S. Expected to Announce Bilateral Nafta Deal Soon--Update
DJ
04:41pMONDAY 8/27 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Lila, flmn
AQ
04:41pBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
04:40pGLOBAL MILITARY SIMULATION AND VIRTUAL TRAINING MARKET 2018-2028 : Cumulative Market Expected to Reach $128 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:36pINLAND PRIVATE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Completes Successful Mariano’s Fresh Market Strategy with Final Sale in Arlington Heights, Illinois
BU
04:36pKITCHEN EQUIPMENT MARKET : Kitchen Equipment and Tools, Supplier Market Intelligence and Cost Saving Opportunities Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
04:33pIntelligent Waves Awarded 2018 Industry Innovator in Government Innovation Awards
BU
04:32pSUPER : 2018 Final Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
3Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private
4IQIYI INC : IQIYI : Announces Partnership with Ctrip to Bring Exclusive Travel Benefits to Premium Members
5CLAVISTER HOLDING AB : CLAVISTER: Senior Management and Key Individuals Invest in Incentive Programs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.