Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Outcomes Team to Present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions 2019 Annual Conference

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, is excited to announce that the Outcomes team will present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (ACEhp) 2019 Annual Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, from January 23-26, 2019. The theme of the conference is “The Power of Education to...” and serves to inspire participants to make an impact within the industry.

“As a leader in continuing education for pharmacists, we are eager to share the power of education, as demonstrated through this poster presentation,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “The team’s comprehensive analysis showed that there is a clear association between one’s change in clinical practice and their confidence surrounding that subject matter. We are excited to have representatives from PTCE present this data.”

The poster presentation from PTCE, “Evaluating Pharmacist's Role in Managing Heart Failure: How Improved Confidence Leads to Clinical Practice Change,” will be jointly led by the Outcomes team of Samantha Teeple and Andrea Herdman, with co-presenters Maryjo Dixon, RPh, MBA, Vice President Medical Affairs of PTCE, and Palatine. The poster will focus on the relationship between pharmacists’ awareness and knowledge about current and emerging therapies for patients with heart failure and the improvement in their confidence with patient counseling strategies.

ACEhp is a leading professional health care educator that helps develop, deliver, and manage health care continuing education. The organization promotes best practices that improve patient care by advancing continuing health education for medical professionals.

For more information, visit http://www.acehp.org/p/cm/ld/fid=22.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so that they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

