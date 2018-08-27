Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Outcomes Team to Present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions 2019 Annual Conference

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, is excited to announce that the Outcomes team
will present at the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health
Professions (ACEhp) 2019 Annual Conference at the Gaylord National
Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, from January 23-26,
2019. The theme of the conference is “The Power of Education to...” and
serves to inspire participants to make an impact within the industry.
“As a leader in continuing education for pharmacists, we are eager to
share the power of education, as demonstrated through this poster
presentation,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE.
“The team’s comprehensive analysis showed that there is a clear
association between one’s change in clinical practice and their
confidence surrounding that subject matter. We are excited to have
representatives from PTCE present this data.”
The poster presentation from PTCE, “Evaluating Pharmacist's Role
in Managing Heart Failure: How Improved Confidence Leads to Clinical
Practice Change,” will be jointly led by the Outcomes team of Samantha
Teeple and Andrea Herdman, with co-presenters Maryjo Dixon, RPh, MBA,
Vice President Medical Affairs of PTCE, and Palatine. The poster
will focus on the relationship between pharmacists’ awareness and
knowledge about current and emerging therapies for patients with heart
failure and the improvement in their confidence with patient counseling
strategies.
ACEhp is a leading professional health care educator that helps develop,
deliver, and manage health care continuing education. The organization
promotes best practices that improve patient care by advancing
continuing health education for medical professionals.
For more information, visit http://www.acehp.org/p/cm/ld/fid=22.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE
activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and
skills of pharmacists so that they are better prepared to provide the
highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the
physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary
treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational
activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
