Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents Live Virtual Symposium on Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotic Medications

The program explores the role of long-acting injectable antipsychotic medications in treating patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, in partnership with Asembia, a leading provider of solutions and services for the specialty pharmaceutical channel, will host a live virtual symposium titled, “The Expanding Role of the Pharmacist: Proper Use and Administration of Long-Acting Injectable Antipsychotic Medications,” on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM (EST).

The symposium will feature Karleen Melody, PharmD, BCACP, associate professor of clinical pharmacy, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at the University of the Sciences and Lindsey N. Miller, PharmD, BCPP, associate professor, department of pharmacy practice, Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, clinical pharmacist, Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital.

“We are proud to present this live virtual symposium in partnership with Asembia on how pharmacists can properly use LAIAs to overcome barriers to adherence in certain mental disorders,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “The LAIAs provide an option for long-term disease control and eliminate the need for daily oral medication.”

Designed for retail, managed care and specialty pharmacists, this live symposium will discuss long-acting injectable antipsychotic medications (LAIAs) and their place in therapy for those living with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder. Through this live virtual symposium, pharmacists will compare all available LAIA formulations and be able to identify available opportunities to administer LAIAs in their practice. This symposium will also feature device demonstration videos for the various LAIA agents.

“This unique symposium will help prepare pharmacists to provide the best possible care to patients undergoing these complex therapies,” said Robert Irene, RPh, president of Asembia. “As a leader in specialty pharmacy, Asembia is proud to collaborate with PTCE for this educational opportunity, an example of one of the many important services we provide to the industry.”

The activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and approved for 1.5 contact hours and is supported by an educational grant from Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Lundbeck.

