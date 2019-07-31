Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Presents The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Payer Forum: Reducing Influenza Duration, Related Complications and Healthcare Costs With Novel Antivirals

This on-demand, three-part AJMC® Payer Forum explores the safety and efficacy of available and emerging antivirals for the treatment of influenza virus

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, launches The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Payer Forum: Reducing Influenza Duration, Related Complications and Healthcare Costs With Novel Antivirals.

“In the United States today, influenza continues to be a significant economic and healthcare burden,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “Our AJMC® Payer Forum is designed to educate managed care professionals and pharmacists about the use of antiviral treatments and how studies have shown that when patients are diagnosed with influenza in the early stages, it can decrease their symptoms and lessen the risk of complications.”

The AJMC® Payer Forum features an expert faculty panel who will facilitate a discussion on the identification of patients who may have influenza or who are at high risk of complications as well as the recommendations to effectively manage these patients. The panel also addresses how managed care organizations can employ prevention and treatment strategies to diminish associated complications, hospitalizations and mortality rates associated with this illness.

The expert faculty panel includes:

Donald G. Klepser, Ph.D., MBA , associate professor and vice chair, department of pharmacy practice and science, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

, associate professor and vice chair, department of pharmacy practice and science, University of Nebraska Medical Center. James S. Lewis II, Pharm.D., FIDSA, infectious disease pharmacy supervisor and co-director of antibiotic stewardship, Oregon Health & Science University.

infectious disease pharmacy supervisor and co-director of antibiotic stewardship, Oregon Health & Science University. Rupal Mansukhani, Pharm.D., FAPha , NCTTP, clinical associate professor, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, and clinical pharmacist, Morristown Medical Center.

, clinical associate professor, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, and clinical pharmacist, Morristown Medical Center. Carlene A. Muto, M.D., M.S., hospital epidemiologist and associate professor, division of infectious diseases, University of Virginia.

This activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education for 1.5 contact hours and is supported by an educational grant from Genentech.

