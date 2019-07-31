Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ Presents The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Payer Forum: Reducing Influenza Duration, Related Complications and Healthcare Costs With Novel Antivirals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

This on-demand, three-part AJMC® Payer Forum explores the safety and efficacy of available and emerging antivirals for the treatment of influenza virus

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, launches The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) Payer Forum: Reducing Influenza Duration, Related Complications and Healthcare Costs With Novel Antivirals.

“In the United States today, influenza continues to be a significant economic and healthcare burden,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “Our AJMC® Payer Forum is designed to educate managed care professionals and pharmacists about the use of antiviral treatments and how studies have shown that when patients are diagnosed with influenza in the early stages, it can decrease their symptoms and lessen the risk of complications.”

The AJMC® Payer Forum features an expert faculty panel who will facilitate a discussion on the identification of patients who may have influenza or who are at high risk of complications as well as the recommendations to effectively manage these patients. The panel also addresses how managed care organizations can employ prevention and treatment strategies to diminish associated complications, hospitalizations and mortality rates associated with this illness.

The expert faculty panel includes:

  • Donald G. Klepser, Ph.D., MBA, associate professor and vice chair, department of pharmacy practice and science, University of Nebraska Medical Center.
  • James S. Lewis II, Pharm.D., FIDSA, infectious disease pharmacy supervisor and co-director of antibiotic stewardship, Oregon Health & Science University.
  • Rupal Mansukhani, Pharm.D., FAPha, NCTTP, clinical associate professor, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, and clinical pharmacist, Morristown Medical Center.
  • Carlene A. Muto, M.D., M.S., hospital epidemiologist and associate professor, division of infectious diseases, University of Virginia.

This activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education for 1.5 contact hours and is supported by an educational grant from Genentech.

For more information and to participate, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gil Hernandez at 609-716-7777, ext. 139.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pENTREPRENEURS' ORGANIZATION : (EO) Houston Announces New Board of Directors
BU
01:58pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – RTEC, PCMI, ORIT
GL
01:58pARMORBLOX : Named to “20 Most Promising Enterprise Security Solution Providers 2019” by CIOReview
BU
01:56pIEH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pNORDSTROM : family prepares proposal for major stake in retailer - WSJ
RE
01:55pWILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
01:55pMichael Stein Announces Settlement of Debt with Majesta Minerals Inc.
NE
01:54pACCOR : French hotel group Accor confident over 2019 after robust first-half
RE
01:54pNORTHWEST NATURAL : Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown
AQ
01:54pEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group