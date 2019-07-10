Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents a Live Virtual Symposium on Acute Myeloid Leukemia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

The program explores the role of pharmacists in managing patients with acute myeloid leukemia

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host the virtual symposium Use of Targeted Mechanisms to Optimize Management of Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. EDT. The live symposium will feature Craig Freyer, Pharm.D., BCOP, a clinical pharmacy specialist in hematology/oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“We are proud to present this live virtual symposium on pharmacists’ roles in managing patients with AML,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “We are excited to make use of our in-house studio to bring the presenter’s interactive slides and live discussion of patient counseling videos directly to our audience. The videos will allow pharmacists to observe patient counseling techniques that are aimed to support pharmacists in educating patients and optimizing outcomes.”

Designed for specialty and health-system pharmacists, this symposium will discuss the evolving role of pharmacists caring for patients with AML. The primary therapeutic approach for AML is chemotherapy; however, just 40% to 45% of younger adults and 10% to 20% of older adults achieve long-term remission. Recent advances in the treatment of AML are rapidly transforming the landscape and include targeted approaches, such as the use of FLT-3 and IDH inhibitors. This program contains patient counseling videos intertwined throughout the presentation that will highlight how pharmacists help in the management and counseling of patients with AML who are receiving these targeted agents.

The activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and approved for 1.5 contact hours and is supported by educational grants from Agios Pharmaceuticals and Astellas.

For more information and to register, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aCANTEL MEDICAL : Announces Retirement of Eric Nodiff, General Counsel; Jeff Mann Named Successor
PR
11:35aVALEO PHARMA : Newron's commercialization partner Zambon and Valeo Pharma announce the launch of Onstryv® (safinamide) for Parkinson's disease in Canada
BU
11:34aACCENTURE : to Add Staff and Expand Apprentice Program in Chicago
DJ
11:33aVIASAT : a national asset in San Diego
PU
11:33aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : The Trade War with China Remains a Stiff Headwind for Economic Growth
PU
11:33aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
11:33aPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA : Reports Third Quarter Results
PU
11:33aPOSTMEDIA NETWORK CANADA : Reports Second Quarter Results
PU
11:33aNETFLIX : Katherine Heigl to star in 'Firefly Lane' adaptation on Netflix
AQ
11:32aCITY MERCHANTS HIGH YIELD TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : From rotors and stators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About