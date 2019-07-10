Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents a Live Virtual Symposium on Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The program explores the role of pharmacists in managing patients with acute myeloid leukemia

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host the virtual symposium Use of Targeted Mechanisms to Optimize Management of Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. EDT. The live symposium will feature Craig Freyer, Pharm.D., BCOP, a clinical pharmacy specialist in hematology/oncology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“We are proud to present this live virtual symposium on pharmacists’ roles in managing patients with AML,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “We are excited to make use of our in-house studio to bring the presenter’s interactive slides and live discussion of patient counseling videos directly to our audience. The videos will allow pharmacists to observe patient counseling techniques that are aimed to support pharmacists in educating patients and optimizing outcomes.”

Designed for specialty and health-system pharmacists, this symposium will discuss the evolving role of pharmacists caring for patients with AML. The primary therapeutic approach for AML is chemotherapy; however, just 40% to 45% of younger adults and 10% to 20% of older adults achieve long-term remission. Recent advances in the treatment of AML are rapidly transforming the landscape and include targeted approaches, such as the use of FLT-3 and IDH inhibitors. This program contains patient counseling videos intertwined throughout the presentation that will highlight how pharmacists help in the management and counseling of patients with AML who are receiving these targeted agents.

The activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and approved for 1.5 contact hours and is supported by educational grants from Agios Pharmaceuticals and Astellas.

