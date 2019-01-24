Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ : Presents a Live Virtual Symposium on Breast Cancer

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, will host the virtual symposium Pharmacists
Reaching Out®: Optimizing Patient Management in HR+, HER2– Advanced
Breast Cancer: Focus on CDK4/6 Inhibitors on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7
P.M. EST. The live symposium will feature Danielle L. Roman,
Pharm.D., BCOP, manager of oncology clinical pharmacy services and
director of the PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency program at Allegheny
Health Network Cancer Institute.
“CDK4/6 inhibitors greatly benefit breast cancer patients, but they do
require management and monitoring from pharmacists,” said Jim Palatine,
R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “We are happy to present an
educational opportunity for practicing pharmacy professionals to learn
about current treatment strategies for HR+ metastatic breast cancer,
with an emphasis on CDK 4/6 inhibitors.”
Designed for oncology, specialty, ambulatory clinical and health-system
pharmacists, this symposium will demonstrate best practices in the
management and counseling of patients receiving CDK4/6 inhibitors.
Although these agents benefit patients with breast cancer, they also add
markedly to the complexity of care, including the need for proactive
management of treatment-related toxicities. It is critical that
pharmacists use their knowledge of the efficacy, safety and special
patient considerations of CDK4/6 inhibitors to support health care
teams. This activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Pharmacy Education and approved for 1.5 contact hours.
