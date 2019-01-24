Log in
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ : Presents a Live Virtual Symposium on Breast Cancer

01/24/2019 | 10:22am EST

The program explores the pharmacist’s role in monitoring CDK4/6 inhibitors in breast cancer treatment

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host the virtual symposium Pharmacists Reaching Out®: Optimizing Patient Management in HR+, HER2– Advanced Breast Cancer: Focus on CDK4/6 Inhibitors on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 P.M. EST. The live symposium will feature Danielle L. Roman, Pharm.D., BCOP, manager of oncology clinical pharmacy services and director of the PGY2 oncology pharmacy residency program at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute.

“CDK4/6 inhibitors greatly benefit breast cancer patients, but they do require management and monitoring from pharmacists,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “We are happy to present an educational opportunity for practicing pharmacy professionals to learn about current treatment strategies for HR+ metastatic breast cancer, with an emphasis on CDK 4/6 inhibitors.”

Designed for oncology, specialty, ambulatory clinical and health-system pharmacists, this symposium will demonstrate best practices in the management and counseling of patients receiving CDK4/6 inhibitors. Although these agents benefit patients with breast cancer, they also add markedly to the complexity of care, including the need for proactive management of treatment-related toxicities. It is critical that pharmacists use their knowledge of the efficacy, safety and special patient considerations of CDK4/6 inhibitors to support health care teams. This activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and approved for 1.5 contact hours.

For more information and registration, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.


© Business Wire 2019
