Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents a Webinar on Measles in the United States

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host a live CE-accredited webinar on “The Resurgence of Measles in the United States” on Tuesday, March 12, at 8 p.m. (EDT).

“Recently, there have been several pockets of measles outbreaks and epidemics in areas with low vaccination rates across the United States,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “Unfortunately, there continues to be misinformation regarding adverse effects of vaccination, so we are eager to present this timely discussion about the effectiveness of vaccinations on vaccine-preventable diseases and the role of the pharmacist in improving vaccination rates.”

Faculty presenters for the webinar include:

Pooja Shah, Pharm.D., BCPPS, clinical assistant professor, department of pharmacy practice and administration, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and clinical pharmacy specialist, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care, Hackensack University Medical Center.

Anita Siu, Pharm.D., BCPPS, clinical associate professor, department of pharmacy practice and administration, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and neonatal/pediatric pharmacotherapy specialist, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

This webinar will detail the recent measles outbreaks and equip retail and health-system pharmacists with helpful tools and management strategies to increase vaccination rates among the patients they serve. This webinar is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education for 1.0 contact hours.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

