Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents a Webinar on Measles in the United States

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, will host a live CE-accredited webinar on “The
Resurgence of Measles in the United States” on Tuesday, March 12, at
8 p.m. (EDT).
“Recently, there have been several pockets of measles outbreaks and
epidemics in areas with low vaccination rates across the United States,”
said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “Unfortunately,
there continues to be misinformation regarding adverse effects of
vaccination, so we are eager to present this timely discussion about the
effectiveness of vaccinations on vaccine-preventable diseases and the
role of the pharmacist in improving vaccination rates.”
Faculty presenters for the webinar include:
-
Pooja Shah, Pharm.D., BCPPS, clinical assistant professor,
department of pharmacy practice and administration, Ernest Mario
School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and
clinical pharmacy specialist, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care,
Hackensack University Medical Center.
-
Anita Siu, Pharm.D., BCPPS, clinical associate professor,
department of pharmacy practice and administration, Ernest Mario
School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; and
neonatal/pediatric pharmacotherapy specialist, K. Hovnanian Children’s
Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
This webinar will detail the recent measles outbreaks and equip retail
and health-system pharmacists with helpful tools and management
strategies to increase vaccination rates among the patients they serve.
This webinar is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy
Education for 1.0 contact hours.
For more information and to register, click here.
