Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ Presents the Directions in Pharmacy® Meetings for Spring 2019

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, announces the ninth annual Directions in Pharmacy®
continuing education conference series, which will take place in four
major cities across the United States in spring 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005544/en/
“Each year we are pleased to offer this one-day meeting as a unique
platform for practicing pharmacists across the country to learn about
the latest advancements in pharmacy,” said Jim Palatine, RPh,
MBA, president of PTCE. “Our goal is to provide attendees with a
networking platform to discuss the latest clinical data with colleagues
while exploring best practices and management strategies to help enhance
their performance and ultimately improve the care of their patients.”
The spring 2019 dates and locations are as follows:
-
March 30: Chicago Marriott O’Hare, Illinois
-
April 27: Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, California
-
May 18: Nashville Airport Marriott, Tennessee
-
June 22: Hyatt Regency New Brunswick, New Jersey
At each of the conference sessions, PTCE will be joined by a
member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA), who will provide
accredited education on the steps that pharmacists can take to improve
patient care as well as examine the clinical and economic impact to
patients and the health care system.
Directions in Pharmacy® is a one-day educational regional
conference that will delve into the most recent and relevant information
on disease-state management, clinical data and treatment guidelines, as
well as best practices for patient care for a wide array of disease
states including opioid abuse deterrent formulations, migraine
management, diabetes and new influenza treatment recommendations.
Attendees of this conference will have the opportunity to participate in
six interactive sessions and gain insight on the latest advancements in
managing patients with chronic illnesses, increase their knowledge of
therapeutic areas and then implement changes to their practices when
they return home. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy
Education, each meeting provides attendees with the opportunity to earn
up to six continuing education credits, including law credit.
This conference is supported by educational grants from Boehringer
Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Lilly USA, LLC; Daiichi Sankyo,
Inc.; Genentech; Lilly; and Novo Nordisk.
For more information and to register for a conference, click here.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). Our print, online and live CPE activities are
designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of
pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality
of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they
assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To
learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE,
visit our website at https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
About Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA)
The Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) is a nationally recognized quality
measure organization with industry roles as a measure developer, quality
educator, researcher, and convener. The quality measures created and
maintained by PQA help healthcare professionals assess the quality of
health plans and the services they cover. PQA was established in 2006 as
a public private-partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) shortly after the implementation of the Medicare Part D
Prescription Drug Benefit. PQA develops, through a transparent,
consensus-driven, and multi-stakeholder process, quality measures to
support medication safety, adherence, and appropriate use. These quality
measures are used in the Medicare Star Ratings program and Medicaid and
have been endorsed or implemented by numerous other healthcare
organizations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005544/en/