Pharmacy Times Continuing Education :™ to Host Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® Conference in California

The full-day meeting will feature recognized experts sharing the latest clinical data in oncology while exploring best practices and management strategies

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will host the first of its 2019 Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® fall conference series on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Sheraton Park Hotel, in Anaheim, California.

This one-day pharmacy conference will provide live practical education to pharmacists in the inpatient, ambulatory, infusion and specialty pharmacy practice settings. During this conference session, attendees will be able to examine recently approved and expanded indications for immunotherapy and targeted therapies, analyze the current guidelines for solid and hematologic malignancies and identify the role of pharmacists in a variety of circumstances, such as managing adverse effects, educating the health care teams and patients, improving patient adherence and coordinating care to improve patient outcomes.

The Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® fall conference series is held in major cities across the United States and offers pharmacists opportunities to participate in an accredited keynote address as well as eight interactive sessions. The keynote presentation on oncology value-based care will be given by Emily Mackler, Pharm.D., BCOP, director of Clinical Quality Initiatives at the Michigan Oncology Quality Consortium. These meetings focus on evolving treatment strategies, including the use of checkpoint inhibitors and targeted oral and infusion therapies for the care of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Sessions include head and neck cancer, melanoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, oncology biosimilars, triple-negative breast cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. They will highlight evidence for new therapies and pharmacists’ roles in delivering care to optimize patient outcomes. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, each meeting provides attendees with the opportunity to earn up to 6.75 continuing education credits, including law and patient safety credit.

This conference is supported by educational grants from Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Celgene Corporation; Eisai; Jazz Pharmaceuticals; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company and Janssen Biotech Inc.

