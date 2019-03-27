Pharmacy Times : Continuing Education™ to Host Directions in Pharmacy® Conference in California

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in
continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and
specialty pharmacists, will present the ninth annual Directions in
Pharmacy® spring continuing education conference on Saturday, April 27,
at the Sheraton Park Hotel, in Anaheim, California.
This one-day pharmacy conference will offer a unique platform for
practicing pharmacists to review the latest clinical data while
exploring best practices and management strategies to help them enhance
their performance and ultimately improve patient care. During this
conference session, PTCE will also be joined by Hannah Lee-Brown,
Pharm.D., executive fellow, a member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance
(PQA), who will provide accredited education on the steps that
pharmacists can take to improve patient care as well as examine the
clinical and economic impact to patients and the health care system.
The Directions in Pharmacy® spring conferences are held in major cities
across the United States and offer pharmacists the opportunity to
participate in 10 interactive sessions. The meetings cover the most
recent and relevant information on disease-state management, clinical
data and treatment guidelines as well as best practices for patient care
for a wide array of disease states, including opioid abuse-deterrent
formulations, migraine management, metabolic and cardiovascular
disorders, new influenza treatment recommendations, chronic idiopathic
constipation and depression. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for
Pharmacy Education (ACPE), each meeting provides attendees with the
opportunity to earn up to 9.5 continuing education credits, including
law credit.
This conference is supported by educational grants from Amgen;
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Lilly USA, LLC; Daiichi
Sankyo, Inc.; Genentech; Lilly; Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation;
Novo Nordisk; Otsuka and Lundbeck; Portola Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi
Pasteur US; and Shire. For more information and to register for the
conference, click here.
About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™
Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a
leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care
and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the
Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing
pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE
activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and
skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest
quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the
physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and
management team. To learn more about the educational activities
sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.
