Pharmacy Times : Continuing Education™ to Host Directions in Pharmacy® Conference in California

The meeting will feature nationally and regionally recognized speakers sharing the latest insights into advancements in managing patients with chronic illnesses

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE), a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, managed care and specialty pharmacists, will present the ninth annual Directions in Pharmacy® spring continuing education conference on Saturday, April 27, at the Sheraton Park Hotel, in Anaheim, California.

This one-day pharmacy conference will offer a unique platform for practicing pharmacists to review the latest clinical data while exploring best practices and management strategies to help them enhance their performance and ultimately improve patient care. During this conference session, PTCE will also be joined by Hannah Lee-Brown, Pharm.D., executive fellow, a member of the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA), who will provide accredited education on the steps that pharmacists can take to improve patient care as well as examine the clinical and economic impact to patients and the health care system.

The Directions in Pharmacy® spring conferences are held in major cities across the United States and offer pharmacists the opportunity to participate in 10 interactive sessions. The meetings cover the most recent and relevant information on disease-state management, clinical data and treatment guidelines as well as best practices for patient care for a wide array of disease states, including opioid abuse-deterrent formulations, migraine management, metabolic and cardiovascular disorders, new influenza treatment recommendations, chronic idiopathic constipation and depression. Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), each meeting provides attendees with the opportunity to earn up to 9.5 continuing education credits, including law credit.

This conference is supported by educational grants from Amgen; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Lilly USA, LLC; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Genentech; Lilly; Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation; Novo Nordisk; Otsuka and Lundbeck; Portola Pharmaceuticals; Sanofi Pasteur US; and Shire. For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005519/en/